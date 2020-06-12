An alleged Mexican mafia leader who was serving a life sentence and whom the federal government accused of directing street gang operations from the safest prison in California was killed by two other inmates, officials said Thursday.

Danny Roman, 64, was killed Wednesday at the Substance Abuse Treatment Center at Corcoran State Prison in northern California, Department of Corrections spokeswoman Terri Hardy reported.

Román was pronounced dead from multiple stab wounds to the face and body minutes after authorities said he was assaulted by two fellow inmates, Raúl Alvarado and Edward Cisneros.

Hardy did not report whether the suspects are members of the same or a rival gang.

“If this was not a blow by the Mexican mafia, then the retaliation for hitting one of its members will be significant,” said retired prisoner investigator Matthew Buechner. “Therefore, for the safety of all the other inmates, Roman’s death should not be minimized, but I hope it has been an internal cleansing or there will be much more bloodshed.”

His alleged assailants, Cisneros, 31, and Alvarado, 47, are being held in isolation during the investigation. Authorities said two sharp weapons were recovered.

Both men are serving life terms, Cisneros for an attempted first-degree murder in San Bernardino County and Alvarado for a second-degree murder in Los Angeles County.

The alleged chief drug trafficker was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder in Los Angeles County.

Federal prosecutors charged more than two dozen people with organized crime conspiracy in 2012, alleging they were involved with Roman-controlled South Los Angeles gangs from Pelican Bay’s super-maximum state prison.

Roman was not charged, but prosecutors said he controlled a dozen gangs, including one that extorted vendors at an exchange meeting and another that targeted students at the University of Southern California in drug trafficking, murder, and robbery.

They alleged that Roman was passing orders to his daughter and son-in-law, who in turn directed gang members.

Investigators said Vianna Roman used coded language to give information to and obtain instructions from her father during visits to the prison in the far northwest of California. He would then pass them on to members of the Harpys street gang, who prosecutors say oversaw the crimes both on his own territory and in the larger area Roman controlled. That included collecting “tax payments” from Latino gangs under his control, prosecutors said.

Her daughter was sentenced in 2015 to 15 years in federal prison, culminating an investigation that federal authorities called “Operation Roman Empire.”

Thom Mrozek, a spokesman for the United States Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles, declined to comment on Roman’s death. The Kings County District Attorney’s Office also declined to comment.