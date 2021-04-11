The Blond Bomber missed the WBA bantamweight title opportunity and ended up with a ruined face

Ebanie Bridges, after the fight. (Reuters)

The Australian boxer, Ebanie Bridges could not be world champion against Shannon Courteney and lost on points the fight to obtain the vacant world bantamweight title of the World Boxing Association (WBA), which was in the hands of her rival.

“The Blonde Bomber” that was all the rage in the networks after going to the weigh-in with fine lingerie and literally blowing up the internet with comments for and against, ended up with an unrecognizable face after the beating he received from the British. And how could it be otherwise, his status was uploaded to the networks. “Not modeling for a few days 🤣😜 What a blood war with guts and heart”, he expressed.

It was not the background fight of the evening, but it captured all eyes in the previous one. The Sydney boxer, criticized by many colleagues who accused her of having won the fight due to her operated breasts and her pre-fight weigh-ins in lingerie, knew how to take advantage of the criticism to sell the fight.

Shannon ‘The Baby Faced Killer’ Courtenay was declared world champion by unanimous decision after 10 grueling rounds. The combat will be, without a doubt, one of the candidates to be proclaimed as ‘Combat of the year’. Both fighters threw blows in bulk.

Bridges showed his boxing skills that many criticized and a courage that only champions of the sport have. And Courtenay asserted from the 7th round, where things were still even, her technical superiority and experience and obtained the precious victory.

