The blockchain boom in sports is coming

Last week, the long-awaited IQQ token launched on Bittrex, the first in a series of exchanges listing the token this month. Created by IQONIQ FanEcosystem, the new IQQ is already causing quite a stir on the internet. The reason is twofold. First of all, the sheer number of ways this new utility token will be used by its holders when the new IQONIQ Group app launches at the end of the year. Second, how app and token companies are ensuring that blockchain is a critical lever to guide the future of fan engagement.

A PERFECT MOMENT

At a time of global economic turmoil due in large part to a global pandemic, the recent rally in the crypto market has reaffirmed the promise of blockchain, which is about to change the way we secure transactions. Topics like importance privacy and self-determination have also returned to the fore.

With the launch of the IQQ token and, later this year, the IQONIQ app, the blockchain is becoming a mainstream supporting some of the most interesting and attractive global markets, such as the sports and entertainment sectors.

THE ADVANTAGE: THE FUTURE POTENTIAL VALUE OF IQQ IS CLEAR

The IQONIQ Group, the creators of the soon-to-be-launched new engagement app, already has an impressive roster of over 100 global sports property partners in F1, Formula E, soccer, rugby, cricket, ice hockey, drone racing and much more, with another 200 partner conversations in progress. Unlike many other blockchain “projects” that have come and gone over the years, it has passed the concept phase. It is now entering the final stages of revealing a whole new universe of engagement not only for rights holders, idols and brands, but also for fans and now for crypto investors.

Once launched, the app will allow IQQ token holders to unlock exclusive items within the app, beyond content, merchandise, ticket stores, souvenirs, prizes, AR, games, and OTT platforms, open to fans through the application. IQQs can also be redeemed and used to increase in-app loyalty points that are awarded to fans for their loyalty and commitment.

Another key catalyst for IQONIQ’s potential growth is its early adoption of digital collectibles. Widely recognized today as NFTs, these collectibles were always a critical part of the puzzle when the app was created; ensuring that it could become the largest market for sports and entertainment NFTs in the world when it is launched. As a result, users will not only earn and trade with them through the app, but IQONIQ will actively launch digital collectibles to market, as well as encouraging rights owners to create and mint their own NFTs with IQONIQ.

When you take into account the number of these already secured partnerships, combined with the amount of rights, access and exclusivity each of them offers, and then multiplied by the sheer scale of the already well established and committed collective fan base of With each of those partners, IQQ’s potential future value begins to become clearer.

IQONIQ BOOSTS COMMITMENT AND UNDERSTANDING

One of the main problems with the previous blockchain application projects was that most of the fledgling projects were constantly trying to find problems that fit their solution. Instead of doing it the other way around. For IQONIQ, the long-standing problem has been trying to capture the enormous value lost in fan engagement.

“Sports clubs, companies and athletes find all these billions of individual commitments on an incredibly frustrating daily basis,” explained Kazim Atilla, founder and CEO of IQONIQ Group and IQONIQ FanEcosystem.

“There is a huge gap between the rights holder and his fan base. On the surface, the big numbers are great. But “likes,” “shares,” and smiley “emojis” only go so far when it comes to extracting real business value from engagement efforts. Teams and leagues don’t know who likes their posts, why that fan participates, the likelihood or propensity of that fan to buy a ticket, or a shirt, or even a scarf. They don’t know what the fans really want. They don’t know how to use all this information to generate more income. As a result, the content has not been adapted and is not really “special”. At IQONIQ, we are solving this both for the hundreds of millions of fans who want a more personal and rewarding relationship and for the rights holders themselves. “

Atilla believes that to capture the true value of sports commitment, fans should be able to interact more closely with their clubs, leagues and sports idols, and there should be a single platform to accurately measure all that commitment. But also, the use of blockchain technology by IQONIQ is driving greater opportunities for sports and entertainment in general, through its app. Great news for the IQQ Token holder, fans, and rights holders alike.

BLOCKCHAIN ​​AND TOKEN IQQ: A BRIGHT FUTURE AHEAD

“The different facets of blockchain technology, such as the digitization of assets, programmable and traceable interaction in a transparent way, reduction of intermediaries and costs, and visibility of data in real time, perfectly respond to the needs of today’s sports fans. ” Atilla continued. “The ability to record and reward interaction and social engagement, while preserving personal privacy and security takes the value IQONIQ offers to another level.”

The IQQ listing on Bittrex Global is just the first step. It is clear that it is not a sprint, but a marathon. But the benefits are clear and obvious. Additional entries to the exchange later this month will help IQONIQ expand its community, making it even more accessible to investors and fans around the world.