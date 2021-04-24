The Blazers do not raise their heads: eight losses in ten games

Porland Trail Balzers 128 – Memphis Grizzlies 130

Red alert in Portland. Of the serious ones. Eight defeats in ten games and, the last four, in a row. Downward trend in a classification that gobbles mercilessly and punishes for the play-in. The Lillards, McCollum and company could be getting into that problem if they don’t get back on a course that, right now, is heading towards drifting without brakes. Ahead, some Lakers in the process of recovering their stars and a much more regular Mavericks; from behind, the Warriors squeeze an exorbitant Curry and the Memphis of Ja Morant, their last executioner. 33 points and 13 assists for him in a recital that is exciting. It has everything to be a star and, if it shines more constantly, it already would be. Dillon Brooks, with another 25 goals, his main squire and, just behind, Jaren Jakcson Jr., with another 23.

On the home side, Lillard, misguided in the triple (3 of 11), reached 27 points and 5 assists. He had support, with an imposing Nurkic (26 + 17) and a good McCollum (22 + 9 + 7); but they were insufficient. Damian included. Neither team could lead by double digits, and the Grizzlies held just one point (100-99) heading into the fourth quarter; but the defeat is added anyway. And there are already quite a few. “They set the pace for us throughout the game. Obviously we didn’t shoot three to win, but that wasn’t the reason we lost. We didn’t really take the transition away from them for most of the night, and that, and the last quarter, I think they made the difference, ” Blazers coach Terry Stotts accepted. It is time to reflect and there is little time to do it.

Atlanta Hawks 118 – Miami Heat 103

Trae Young wasn’t there, but the Hawks, from the hand of McMillan, have earned the license to dream; in whatever circumstances. Choral victory against a team that always demands as a whole. The entire Miami starting five, with Jimmy Butler (19 + 2 + 7) and Kendrick Nunn at the helm (21 + 2 + 2), surpassed ten points. In Atlanta, six other players did, with Bogdan Bogdanovic (21 + 3 + 8) and John Collins (20 + 8) in the top twenty. It was a direct duel for the noble positions of the East. With the victory, the Hawks remain with the fifth position (33-27) and the Heat with the seventh (31-29).

Oklahoma City Thunder 109 – Washington Wizards 129

Russell Westbrook wants to be the king of the triple-double. He is eight off the all-time record, held by the legendary Oscar Robertson, and is advancing on him ruthlessly. Against Oklahoma, 37 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, the fourth in a row and the 14th in 16 games. Little response was offered by the Thunder against an explosive combination with Bradley Beal (33 points). Together, 70 points. Darius Bazley and Theo Maledon, with 20 points each, and Isaiah Roby and Lu Dort, with 18, were the attempt to resist. After 7 consecutive victories the Wizards smile in the play-in positions.

Houston Rockets 104 – Los Angeles Clippers 109

More sweat of the account for the Clippers, who faced the team with the worst record in the NBA and needed the last quarter to decide the game. In the previous twelve minutes, in fact, they were only able to score 11 points, with 5 of 22 from the field and 0 of 6 from the perimeter. Without the presence of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, with 33 points and 14 assists, saved his team from the stumbling block. Up front, John Wall (27 + 3 + 13), Christian Wood (24 + 19) and Kelly Olynyk made it very difficult for them. Third in the West, the Angelenos follow in the wake of the intractable Suns and Jazz.

Charlote Hornets 108 – Cleveland Cavaliers 102

Miles Bridges, with 25 points and 10 assists, led his team in a new victory, necessary to settle in the play-in positions and to dream of something more. For now, the forward is a reality. Much more than viral dunks. At his side, PJ Washington and Terry Rozier also broke the 25-point barrier. In Cleveland, they follow their own. Without present anymore, they can only hold onto the future, in the hands of Darius Garland (27 + 4 + 6) and Collin Sexton (28 + 7 + 2)

Brooklyn Nets 109 – Boston Celtics 104

Without Harden or Durant, and with a misguided Kyrie Irving in the shot, Steve Nash’s men overtook the Sixers in Mike James’ debut (8 + 2 + 2). Read the chronicle.

Golden State Warrios 118 – Denver Nuggets 97

Stephen Curry, in a show of character, leads his team in their sixth win in eight games. Will Barton is injured and will undergo an MRI. Read the chronicle.