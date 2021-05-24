“The blaugrana basket belongs to all the Catalans, not only to the Palau subscribers”

05/24/2021 at 8:00 AM CEST

Josep Cubells is the new manager in charge of the basketball section, a position he already held during Joan Laporta’s first stage. Now he returns to the section and does it in a year that can be very special, starting next weekend with the Final Four.

Must you feel very lucky to be back at this time?

Very lucky to return to Barça. Going back to basketball has always been one of my illusions, and the fact of being there for the second time, and wanting to improve the situation in the section, even more.

And with a Final Four in a week & mldr;

I’m excited, the fans, the Palau partner and the Barça partner. We are at a time when basketball will once again be the protagonist and will focus the eyes of the whole Blaugrana world. Reaching the Final Four means that you are among the best four teams in Europe. The goal is to win the third Euroleague.

The task does not seem easy, does it?

We are facing three teams of very high level, with the most even Euroleague in history and that already has a very great merit. Although the team is not satisfied, and we go with the idea of ​​achieving it.

“An impressive team”

Do you think the work was already being done well before the new Board?

We have found a team of an impressive level. I believe that we always have to thank the work that has been done in the club previously, but we came to even improve it.

They have been very bad years, of confusion in the section, right?

In recent years we have had a journey through the desert, and it is a challenge for the new board, and also on a personal level. It must be strengthened and sustainable, increasing the feeling of the club. Basketball is not only for the Palau subscribers, it belongs to all the Catalans and it is the team of 140,000 members, and therefore, we have many people who have to feel proud of the section and who follow it closely.

This new Board is clear that the choice of Jasikevicius was the good one & mldr;

‘Saras’ is the coach that we all wanted. He is a coach who fully shares the philosophy we want for basketball. Having a team in the elite, competing for everything, a team with which the member identifies with certain values, and with the quarry, which we have, they must reach the first team. Therefore, the farmhouse and excellence are transmitted to the first team. Not only is it winning, but also how it is won and the values ​​it transmits. And in these three premises we want to advance.

Navarro, the key man

And here comes the figure of Juan Carlos Navarro?

The section manager embodies precisely what we want. He knows the whole route from the base to the top, the way to go, the sensations, the problems, everything a player needs. And Juan Carlos will surely take advantage and know how to predict those players, keys for the future

Like the case of Sergi Martínez?

Exactly. The technical staff see him as a player prepared for the first team. Players like him represent what we want for the future of the section. We want the philosophy with the quarry to reach the first team.

Don’t you find it difficult in a club where you are always forced to win?

I do not share the idea that only by signing you win. We have a roadmap, and to win you have to have the values ​​that I have told you, and with the players at the base, that they have the necessary quality. And it is that we have carved players of the highest level in the section such as Pau or Marc Gasol, Roger, Sada … and many play for other teams. What we want is that they work in a rational way from the base and produce players in a constant way.

The Barça manager is convinced that Barça will achieve the Euroleague next weekend

| VALENTI ENRICH

Would that help control the budget?

We are in an analysis at all levels. What we are clear about is that the section must be sustainable. There has been an increase in recent years, but the idea is, with this policy, to rationalize it, make it sustainable, and then, with other inputs, such as the new Palau & mldr; the idea of ​​making it as sustainable as possible & mldr;

It seems that before the Nou Palau, the team could end up in Montjuic ..

We will give priority to the Nou Palau. Sure there will be modifications to the project. The one we have on the table was designed for 10,000 people but we will expand the capacity to 15 or 16.00 people, to be able to do Final Fours, and not only a Blaugrana symbol but an icon of the city, which can be used for other sporting events or events. another type.

But the truth is that there is no date & mldr ;.

It has been a month since we arrived at the lcub, they are looking at all the numbers of Espai Barça, and we will begin to decide the tempos. For economic sustainability, we would be excited to start this project as soon as possible because we need it.

No fans

The most painful part of this season is the absence of fans?

The feeling is very strange, everything is missing the fans, the partner. It is an essential part of the show. We miss him, the partner, the animation groups, which are important. The team also misses them. Although the Board has tried to allow access to less than one part of the partners, it has not been possible

Do you think it will be possible in the play-offs?

Some spectators can already access in certain areas, but Catalonia still does not comply with the premises. We will have to wait. It will be a more political health issue than a sporting one. We will be prepared to put it into practice.

Have you already thought about how to do it?

The club is working on it. When we have the opportunity to have fans at the Palau again for basketball, we will explain it.

Phenomenon Pau Gasol

Would Pau Gasol like to continue a little longer to receive the heat from the Palau?

Pau is a basketball icon and having him with us this end of the season is incredible, and the public would surely treat him as he deserves & mldr;

Did you imagine that he would play for Barça again?

It is those legends that have come true. Pau is a leader, a person that I see enjoying having returned to the club. His recovery is better every day, he is adapting very well to the team and he already said that he has won many titles but he is missing one. I think he has a very important motivation before him.

Was your arrival a technical decision?

It was a sports decision. Later, from the social point of view, there were no doubts. He would never have joined without the coach’s desire, that’s for sure.

If this Euroleague is not won, does something change in the planning?

I just want the team to compete to the fullest, that’s the main premise. What happens next, we can no longer control.

Some suffered quarterfinals

Against Zenit they suffered a lot & mldr ;.

The truth is, yes, but that suffering must be seen as positive. The team brought out the character and knew how to respond in the decisive match. In a competition like the Final Four, which is one match plus another match, it is an experience that reinforces the team and makes us all aware that the first match on Friday, we will have a very difficult match, so we must be focused on maximum, against a team that has a lot of potential.

Are you ambitious for the triplet?

The team has a winning character. I ambition everything. This team has such a desire for titles. We have already achieved one, like the Cup, and now we are in the decisive phase, with the Final Four and the play-offs. We have two big dates in just a few weeks

Will the president attend the Final Four?

He is sure to be supporting the team at this very important moment for the section, as he also did in the 2010 final in Paris. He is very involved in all sections, and also, he has enjoyed them.