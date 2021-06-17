The ‘Blade Runner phenomenon’ is analyzed in an indispensable documentary | Entertainment

The Art Channel analyzes the Blade Runner phenomenon in an indispensable documentary that narrates the repercussions of Ridley Scott’s work that revolutionized science fiction.

To this day, no one would argue that Blade Runner is one of the best science fiction films of all time, but of course we must not lose sight of the fact that its status as a classic did not reach it far from it instantly and that Ridley scott He had a hard time getting his business to fruition.

This film noir with a cyberpunk aesthetic is a free adaptation of the short novel by Philip K. Dick “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?” and it was not exactly well received at its premiere in 1982. Only the passage of time and its arrival in the domestic market made it possible to appreciate the joint effort that made it possible for it to succeed.

Denis Villeneuve He also dared with a sequel: Blade Runner 2049 in which he continued to inquire about “humanity” and the creation of artificial life capable of reaching a degree of similarity so great with the natural that it was indistinguishable. Of course, there were three short films that have been released before this new film: 2036: Nexus Dawn, 2048: Nowhere to Run and 2022: Black Out. The first two directed by Luke Scott and the third, longer, by Shinichiro Watanabe. With them the canon of Blade runner.

Now the 2020 German documentary directed by Boris Hars-Tschachotin produced for the Art Channel that we offer you for free, below, it delves into what the film meant at a fictional level (being plagiarized on countless occasions and also serving as a reference in the genre) and also to what extent it was visionary at the time to sketch the future in which we are immersed.

For this, it has archive material and abundant statements from the creators and actors themselves, who point out how the overpopulation of cities, climate change or the omnipresent technology have become realities that are everyday to us and that were already shown in that survey. to the future that meant Blade runner.

The flying cars have not arrived yet, but do not lose sight of the sky, because the unmanned drones are already operating and perhaps they are closer than we think. It’s scary to see the lines between science fiction and reality blur!

