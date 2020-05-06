Raymond “Red” Reddington, a man who likes challenges, would probably admire how the television series “The Blacklist” took a creative gamble amid the coronavirus pandemic to end the season with a bang, not a whimper.

The makers of the NBC drama, in which James Spader stars as the stylish antihero Red, decided to add animation to an episode they had partially recorded, unleashing a long-distance collaboration from Los Angeles to London and using the Spader family home as a challenging recording studio.

The idea for the episode, which will air on May 15 at 8 p.m. (Eastern Time), stemmed from a brainstorming session between producers Jon Bokenkamp and John Eisendrath in mid-March, after the series filmed in New York stopped its recordings along with other movies and television projects as part of the efforts to contain the virus.

“It started as a kind of joke, talking that we should make it (the episode) like an old radio show where we put the image of a campfire or radio on television and the actors put their voices,” Bokenkamp said. This was diverted to a conversation about comic books and a graphic novel that had already been made of “The Blacklist” and bingo! Eisendrath brought up the hybrid episode.

“It is possible that if we had known how much work it took to do the animated half of the episode, that idea would not have escaped us,” he said regretfully.

Spader, who is also an executive producer on “The Blacklist,” had planned a quick trip with his family from New York to his home in Massachusetts when the recordings seemed to be only on hiatus. By the time Bokenkamp and Eisendrath talked to him about rescuing episode 19, production had already stopped entirely. It was less than the 22 episodes planned for the season, Spader said, but a more satisfying and ad hoc ending than the end of chapter 18.

“I was curious,” said the actor. “I thought it seemed like the right thing to do to try to end the episode in any way we could and not just the episode, but the season.”

The process began with revisions to the script so that the episode “felt a little more like a forward pass, propelling us into the next season,” Bokenkamp said. The animation helped play with the plot and provided something else.

“A scene that had happened with Red and Liz (the star of the series Megan Boone) sitting in a room, because that was what we could do with the real actors, suddenly became a scene of Red and Liz walking through the Washington Mall with the Capitol in the background, ”said Eisendrath. “It can be made somewhat more cinematic … make it feel more like a graphic novel.”

As described by the creator of the series Bokenkamp, ​​the illustrated novels and comics share his DNA with “The Blacklist” and bring him on an excursion to animation for the production of Sony Pictures Television and Universal Television.

The series is “like a big, wild, slightly heightened series that feels like a comic … A bad guy in a fedora hat is our hero. It is rather violent, at times incredibly sensitive, “he said. If you add a credible villain catalog, it can become “like we’re telling an old Batman story, with a good bad guy of the week.”

Making “The Blacklist” has its geographical complications. After it is filmed in New York, it is edited and has other post-production processes in Los Angeles, under the supervision of Eisendrath from Los Angeles and Bokenkamp in her native Nebraska. Adding animation required teams to be sent to the actors’ houses to record their dialogue offs.

For Spader, that meant doing his best on a noise-prone farm from the 1850s, which was also a challenge for what he called “the poor sound man.”

“I hadn’t played Raymond Reddington with my son tiptoeing into the kitchen to go get something to eat,” he said. “But you do what you have to do. You turn off the heater so it doesn’t make noise, you try to remember not to turn on the dishwasher. ”

He jokingly recalled some “rudimentary” efforts to isolate the sound, such as putting rugs under the microphone and closing the blinds “so that a downpour didn’t sound as loud.”

With animation from Proof Inc. created primarily in Atlanta and London in coordination with long-distance producers, a continuous effort was required that followed in early May, with the release date getting closer.

“It’s almost like a 24-hour process,” said Bokenkamp last week. “While we are sleeping, London is working, and we will see what they sent at night. Then we give them our notes and they start to change things. So there are people in different time zones working all day to be on time. “

Although a hybrid episode would have been made from scratch and the animated scenes would have been determined prior to filming, the producers hope the audience will be sympathetic.

“We felt it was important to do our best in a difficult situation to try to complete the episode,” said Eisendrath.

