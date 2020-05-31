Good afternoon! This week it has been very difficult to keep up with the virus in Spain. The Ministry of Health changed its statistics and caused a mess at a bad time. We were awaiting possible outbreaks and were practically in the dark for public information. At this point, a lesson from this crisis seems clear to me: our Administrations must improve their ability to manage data.

What happened? This week the order issued by the ministry for the communities to report individual data on each infected or deceased has been carried out (now they will receive figures person by person, with their characteristics, their dates of diagnosis, etc.). It is a potentially positive change, because it will allow us to offer more accurate information on recent infections, but the transition has been a disaster. Series are no longer published and the daily report has been indecipherable.

1. A week without being able to see the rate of infection. The best demonstration that the change makes it difficult to follow the evolution of the virus is that not even the ministry could do it: its panel Situation of Covid-19 in Spain, which is the only website that offered some reproducible data series —with the evolution of positives, hospitalized and deceased—, has not been updated since May 21.

2. We don’t know how many deaths have been known this week. The ministry has stopped updating the reported death toll daily, which will now be reported weekly. It is helpful to know the date of each death. But what prevents the reporting of the total deaths reported?

3. Worse still: a false total of deceased is published. The report maintains a strange column, which is called “total deceased”, but which is a partial fact: only the cases in which the date of death is the previous day are added “daily.” The figure is a permanent underestimate because today only a part of yesterday’s deaths due to delays is known. But if tomorrow we know a death from yesterday, that will no longer be added, as Fernando Simón himself says (minute 23). I do not get it. Recent deaths can be shown in the table, if you like, but including a “total” column that is not a true total seems nonsense to me.

4. This explains part of this week’s chaos with daily deaths. There were days when the false total grew only in one or two deaths, which are those that were known in less than 24 hours. But deaths have never been so few. The ministry also reports the deaths “with a date of death in the last seven days” and those are about 40, which would be 5 or 6 daily according to Simon (minute 24). That fact, by the way, collides with the numbers of new deaths reported daily until Sunday, which were more than 50 every day (and which are no longer published now). Is it possible to deduce from official data how many people have died from coronavirus today, yesterday or this week? I have been unable, but I counted my attempt here.

5. Something similar happens with those infected. The ministry reports cases “diagnosed the previous day”, which have been around 200 or 300 this week, but which are also an underestimate. We know this because the column with the diagnoses of the last seven days reports 2,825 cases, which are about 400 daily. Simón explained that now the new notified not so interested “as those notified who have recently been infected”, because these are the cases that must be monitored to avoid outbreaks. It is reasonable to put emphasis there. But the report would be clearer if less-recent-but-complete information were added to recent-but-partial information.

6. A fundamental limitation is that the published information continues to be aggregated. Now the ministry receives data from the autonomous communities on a case-by-case basis, with details of dates and location. This will help you, for example, to detect a spike in infections in a region or town. But the information they publish is aggregated by communities and does not reveal anything similar.

7. There is also information that remains unknown. When the de-escalation plan was presented, Simón spoke of a new interface with information “possibly” by province. Because that was going to be the important geographic unit. But weeks have passed and the ministry still has not published data at the provincial level. The tracking efforts that each community is making are also unknown: with what intensity, with which personnel, with what results? The BOE of May 12 says that the communities must report these indicators to the ministry, but if so, they are not known.

8. This week’s mess is not the first. This Monday, together with Borja Andrino and Daniele Grasso, we collected 15 Health problems in the coronavirus data management. It is a difficult story to tell without getting bored, because it is a hell of details, files, asterisks and continuous changes. But we believe it is important.

Following the numbers of the epidemic was essential to know the rate of infections, the burden on hospitals or the total number of deaths. But the ability of Administrations to manage and disseminate such data has been shown, in my opinion, insufficient and outdated.

And it is not just a problem of communication and transparency. Controlling the virus is demanding contact tracing, which is a task of the Public Health services that collapsed in March due to lack of resources. They needed an army of professionals that they did not have, but not only that: they also required agile information systems to dump their information, share it, increase it and put it into action.

➕ Extra: A crisis with 43,000 deaths

The most important figure this week came from the civil registries. On Wednesday 12,000 new deaths emerged, raising the excess of these months: now we know that since March in Spain there have been 43,000 more deaths than expected in a normal situation. It is the cost of this crisis.

That includes 16,000 deceased who are on the civil registry and do not count as victims of the virus, although many will be. We know this thanks to an update of the Mortality Monitoring System (MoMo) of the Carlos III Health Institute.

The data on excess deaths can be broken down by Autonomous Community. The greatest excesses were registered in Madrid (165%), Castilla-La Mancha (136%), Cataluña (83%) and Castilla y León (78%).

Data. Here you can see the evolution of excess deaths updated daily, for Spain and each community.

Can you help us spread this newsletter? You can forward it to friends and acquaintances, or better: tell them to sign up to receive it in their email. You can write to me at kllaneras@elpais.es, although these days my mailbox is saturated and I answer late 📬

.