         The Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro arrive in Spain: official price and availability

A couple of years ago, Xiaomi launched the Black Shark, a terminal in China focused on the gaming sector which finally ended up reaching the international market. Already as an independent brand, the Black Shark 2 was announced, which was followed by a more powerful Pro version with better cameras. Both also landed in our country last year.

Last March saw the light the third generation, consisting of two models They were introduced at the same time: the Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro. Both phones share most of the features, including the Snapdragon 865 and the triple camera with the main 64-megapixel sensor. Now, finally, the brand has confirmed that the two will go on sale in Spain and has revealed the price at which they will.

Black Shark 3 and 3 Pro pricing and availability

The Black Shark 3 goes on sale in black, silver and gray, while the Black Shark 3 Pro will only come in black and gray. Too a series of accessories will be commercialized from today, including the FunCooler Pro (to dissipate heat), the Gamepad 3 (a control stick added to the bottom end) and the Black Shark Bluetooth Earphones 2 headphones.

The Pro model will go on sale in a single configuration, while Black Shark 3 we will have two variants based on RAM and internal storage:

Black Shark 3 8/128 GB: 599 euros. On sale today on the Black Shark website, Gearbest and Aliexpress. On Amazon, May 18.

Black Shark 3 12/256 GB: 729 euros. On sale in late May.

Black Shark 3 Pro 12/256 GB: 899 euros. On sale in late May.

With 5G connectivity and 90Hz refresh rate

The two new Black Shark models incorporate Qualcomm’s latest processor, the Snapdragon 865, which means that both have 5G SA and NSA network compatibility thanks to the Snapdragon X55 modem. Both have an AMOLED screen: 6.67 inches and 2400 x 1080 pixels in the Black Shark 3 and 7.1 inches and 3120 x 1440 pixels in the Pro model, but in both cases with a high refresh rate. up to 90Hz and 270Hz touch response.

The rear camera, housed in a triangular module, is identical on the two phones and consists of a 64 MP main sensor, another 15 MP wide angle and a third 5 MP sensor indicated to capture depth. The front camera, meanwhile, offers 20 MP resolution in both models.

In the autonomy section, we have a 4,720 mAh battery for the ‘basic’ model and 5,000 mAh for the Pro variant, although both are Supports super fast charging with 65W cable and 18 W wireless charging. It highlights its dual system in which charging occurs in series and download in parallel to optimize the duration of autonomy, according to the brand.

The two maintain the usual liquid cooling system that Black Shark incorporates in their phones to avoid overheating, but the new Black Shark 3 Pro also adds a few little physical triggers in its case to play.

Black Shark 3 and 3 Pro data sheet

Black Shark 3

Black Shark 3 Pro

screen

6.67 inch AMOLED

2400 x 1080 pixel resolution

90 Hz refresh rate

HDR10 +

7.1 inch AMOLED

3120 x 1440 pixel resolution

90 Hz refresh rate

HDR10 +

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Adreno 650 GPU

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Adreno 650 GPU

RAM

8GB / 12GB

12 GB

Storage

128GB / 256GB

256 GB

Rear triple camera

64 megapixels (main)

13 megapixels (wide angle)

5 megapixels (depth)

64 megapixels (main)

13 megapixels (wide angle)

5 megapixels (depth)

Frontal camera

20 megapixels

20 megapixels

Drums

4,720 mAh

Fast charge with 65W cable

18 W magnetic load

5,000 mAh

Fast charge with 65W cable

Connectivity

5G and 4G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

Headphone jack

5G and 4G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

Headphone jack

Dimensions and weight

168.7 x 77.3 x 10.4 mm

222 g

177.7 x 83.2 x 10.1 mm

253 g

Others

Liquid refrigeration

Gaming buttons

Liquid refrigeration

Gaming buttons

Price

8/128 GB: 599 euros

12/256 GB: 729 euros

12/256 GB: 899 euros

