MEXICO – Mexican casket manufacturers such as Pedro Jaramillo, with more than 20 years of experience, face their own challenge against the coronavirus, with demand increases of up to 15% and a fight against “the black market” for these objects, which they are even reused by multiple people.

Hailing from a family dedicated to industry, Jaramillo is the legal representative of Litomex, which produces 250 coffins a week, a number that has grown in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the fact that production usually decreases at this time of year.

“Yes there has been an increase. At the beginning it was for, we understand, something similar to panic purchases, where the intention of those who dedicate themselves to providing the funeral service was to foresee,” he told Efe this Thursday from his plant in Ecatepec, municipality of State of Mexico that borders the Mexican capital.

The businessman perceives this “notable increase” and an increase in burials in the most critical phase of the outbreak in the country, which has accumulated 42,595 infections and 4,477 deaths from the coronavirus.

In fact, Mexico recorded its day with the most confirmed deaths from COVID-19 just this Tuesday, reporting 353 in 24 hours.

The most affected area is Mexico City, with 1,057 deaths, about a quarter of the national total.

Various hospitals in Mexico City are full, even when authorities say there are empty beds.

Although the funeral sector has always been considered an essential activity since the federal government declared a health emergency on March 30, Jaramillo points out that his industry has also adapted to health policies.

“They have also affected us and have affected us. Every time we take more drastic measures, even now we are waiting for the (special) suits for unloading the coffins when an order is placed,” he details.

BLACK MARKET

The crisis has also exposed the black market, a problem that funeral box producers have struggled with for years, especially in Mexico City, “where cremation gained ground,” Jaramillo denounces.

“A person is cremated and the coffin is left in the air, it already belongs to the person who bought it, but nobody wants a coffin in his house, so this coffin begins to circulate by different means, by different routes, invariably enters a black market” , describes.

Since April, the government of Mexico City ruled out the practice of funerals for the deceased by COVID-19, assuring that they have the necessary spaces for burials and cremations.

At the national level, Mexico does not oblige the automatic cremation of bodies due to the national crisis of the disappeared, explained Hugo López-Gatell, undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion.

The temporary facility will serve non-critical patients on the northern border of Mexico.

Even so, crematoriums of city halls in the capital, such as Xochimilco and Iztapalapa, report increases of 300% in cremations in the midst of the pandemic.

In the country, there are 5,895 economic units that are dedicated to funeral services, according to the National Institute of Geography and Statistics (Inegi), but business associations estimate that 60% are informal and 80% neighborhood.

“The irregularity or the black market for coffins has existed for years, it is something that has been tried to combat for a long time, but we have not been heard to regulate the issue of coffins, how they should be made, what characteristics they should have”, Jaramillo regrets.

NEW SOLUTIONS

For the Litomex representative, the crisis should motivate politicians and citizens to reassess the fundamental role of their industry, with a new regulation for caskets.

“I think that with the current situation this problem has to find a solution, for years we have tried to make this heard,” he emphasizes.

Its plant, which supplies funeral homes in 70% of the country’s regions, adopted strict health measures for its products and its more than 30 employees.

Jazive Pérez has the information.

On the other hand, Jaramillo also rejects that innovations such as cardboard coffins or other materials are optimal alternatives in this crisis.

“We believe that the true eco-friendly coffin is the metal coffin and the reason is that it is the only one that is 100% junk. The sheet, metal, glass and plastic used to make it is 100% recyclable by known and accepted means “, it states.

.