The Black Lightning showrunner had plans for 1 or 2 more seasons

This week has reached its end of the series “Black Lightning”. The episode “The Book of Resurrection: Chapter Two: Closure” of the fourth season issued this past Monday in the United States has put an end to the adventures of Jefferson Pierce, alias Black Lightning. Also, while there was some hope that the show’s universe would move on with the Painkiller-centric spin-off series, this week we also learned that The CW was not interested in the project.

Not a week have we had to wait to be able to read new statements from the showrunner after the series Salim Akil, who was also the one who raised the series on Painkiller. The creative is very upset by this ending to which the series has reached, especially because he states that I had many ideas to continue counting in the series. In fact, his plans easily span another couple of seasons.

We have always had ideas for a fifth or sixth season Akil assures. We have always had places we want to go. I always plan like this. I never wait; I am always thinking about the next season. So we could have gone on to a fifth season.

Akil added that the production team had “so many stories to tell” because “there are so many stories out there,” especially with recent events in the African American and Asian communities. As we know, The CW series, and especially this Black Lightning or Supergirl series, have very present themes and problems that occur in society today.

Stories about love, about the negotiation of relationships, about the negotiation of oneself and the powers that one has in the world —he explains—. What do your powers mean to you? Are you so attached to your powers that if you didn’t have them, you would somehow feel less than them? I could go on and on.

In the interview, they also ask him about other possible spin-offs that have occurred to him, in addition to Painkiller’s, and then he points to those who are also great protagonists of the series, the characters Anissa Pierce / Thunder, Jennifer Pierce / Lightning with change to JJ / Lightning this season and Grace Choi.

I think if there was a possibility, it would fall to Thunder and Grace and Lightning. I think it could be a wonderful series. People would be familiar with the characters, they would be familiar with their backstory. They would be familiar with your wants, your needs, and your goals. I think that trio of women is very dynamic and very talented, so I could see something like that, for sure.

From the looks of it, all those ideas hang in the air. The only hope that remains is that, as said, Warner Bros. TV will try to move forward with the Painkiller series by taking it to another network or platform.

