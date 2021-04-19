The Black Keys continues with more hits

The group, “The Black Keys” continues with the successes, this time they bring a new EP that is luxurious and that you are really going to love! Do you want all the details about his new material!?! Stay on Music News!

“DELTA KREAM” is the title of their new material, this band had already brought us many tears before, and smiles with each of their lyrics and this album is not at all the exception.

You can listen to all the songs that make up this album here >>> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TCYsY5B8hcQ&list=PLxKHVMqMZqUQaNKeK92C6_8cmYTaeaTNN&index=1

Delta Kream, The Black Keys’ new album is made up of 17 songs that will make you sigh. Today we will focus on the one that heads this list of singles, we mean nothing more and nothing less than “Go”, this song today has almost 10 million reproductions on platforms, specifically on YouTube.

Of course the band has the best comments from its audience, this is not surprising, due to the talent they have, and the authentic way of expressing and transmitting it through their lyrics and melodies.

“The Black Keys has the best music and the best videos! Really no one could ever convince me otherwise #changemymind “

“Long ago they said that rock was dead, and now Black Keys proves the opposite, just great music, keep up the good work! We love that they return to the roots and the true essence of what rock really means, true rock !!! And it is!”

