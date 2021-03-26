The black and white version of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ arrives on HBO Spain under the nickname of ‘Justice is Gray’

If you thought that ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ could not be darker and be further from the typical coloring of Marvel heroes, the premiere that HBO has prepared for this weekend may make you rethink. Just a couple of days after being announced on the American HBO Max, ‘Justice is Gray’, the black and white version of ‘Snyder’s Cut’, arrives in Spain.

This is a vision of the film that Snyder considers to be the definitive one, as he worked on it while the ‘Release the Snyder Cut’ campaign was taking place. A chromatic facelift (which actually brings it closer to sepia tones than to pure black and white) and with which movies such as ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ or ‘Logan’ have already experienced, and that without a doubt highlights the twilight component of the film, already definitely away from the treatment of color that Joss Whedon injected in the version released in theaters (and that was already moderated in the first Zack Snyder montage).

A beneficial premiere for Warner

We were talking a few days ago about how in financial terms, ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ is possibly not yielding very satisfactory results for Warner, but there are other aspects that the film is covering, in regards to prestige and publicity for the HBO Max platform. This ‘Justice is Gray’ is the maximum drain on the bottom of the bottle: literally, HBO can not squeeze more this version of the League without injecting some money (something that, possibly, we will not see happen).

In any case, Zack Snyder has already made it clear on channels like ‘The Film Yunkee’ that his definitive author’s vision is this: in black and white and with the right format for its exhibition in IMAX. Now, yes, he is ready to turn the page (something that we can see how he has managed with the premiere of ‘Army of the Dead’ on Netflix on May 21)