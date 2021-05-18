The Bizarro Trojan continues to cause victims, this is how it gains your trust | Technology

Sometimes it is difficult to detect some Trojans and the one known as Bizarro is causing a multitude of problems for banks.

When it comes to locating when they are trying to steal our personal or banking data, many questions can arise. You do not have to send them by SMS or by email, but sometimes it is not as simple as that to detect the Trojans and one of the last is affecting more than 70 banks and their clients.

Kaspersky has reported that the Trojan developed in Brazil is expanding rapidly across the European continent and it is very effective thanks to the social engineering it uses. It spreads through ZIP files in emails that contain exploits for Microsoft Installer, but its strategy causes many to be its victims.

Be part of sending emails by posing as banks. They inform that the website of this bank has been blocked and that they must install a security update to manage your accounts as up to now, it is enough to press on a button to do it.

Once the button has been clicked, it is notified that it will start simulate some transactions to check that everything works perfectly and that the equipment is not used until the update process is complete, unless requested by the program.

During the process you see images like this that have been shared in Kaspersky with which it is give truth to the process being carried out by the Trojan.

So, he asks the victims to use their two-step authentications to finish with the process. After asking about the system they use, such as an Android mobile, the Trojan generates a QR code that will serve to steal the bank details and be able to use them quickly.

As you can see, It is a very well thought out Trojan with which it has tried to convey as much trust as possible to the user in order to steal your bank details. If you receive a similar message, don’t fall for it. But if you have any doubts, you already know that you will always have the bank’s telephone service to ask if it is true or not.