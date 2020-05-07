Nicolás Maduro shows the passports of the two former US soldiers captured in Venezuela. Miraflores Press / EFE

A bizarre plan with former soldiers of the United States special forces, dissident military from Chavismo, a Florida-based security agency and a contract to enter Venezuela and evict Nicolás Maduro from power. They are the ingredients of the story of one of the military men arrested in the attempted maritime raid that was disrupted last Sunday in La Guaira, the port that serves Caracas. According to his version, released this Wednesday by the president at a press conference, that landing was the beginning of a mission that sought to remove the successor to Hugo Chávez from the country.

Statements by Luke Denman, one of the two Americans detained in Venezuela for a frustrated maritime attack. EFE

In that operation, baptized as Gideon, at least eight people died, several Venezuelan officers and two US citizens were captured. The Chavista leader showed the video of an interrogation carried out by the regime’s security forces in which one of them, a former member of the forces who is an expert in tactical work, Luke Denman, affirms that his objective was to gain control of the airport of Maiquetía and take it to the United States. Maduro said that both will be tried in Venezuela and announced that he will request the extradition of another American, Jordan Goudreau, a former green beret who claimed the coordination of that operation.

“There were three small groups. In total there were between 50 and 60 men, 20 people per group, “says Denman in the recording. “I had to make sure that I took control of the airport so that we could make a safe transfer from Maduro to the plane,” he adds. His task was to get hold of the communications from the control towers so that the planes could land in Maiquetía, which is located near the beaches of Macuto and Chuao, where the incursion attempts took place.

The thesis defended by Chavismo is based on a document according to which an American security company called Silvercorp, led by Goudreau, turned black on white the objective of kicking Maduro. In that contract, the name and signature of Juan Guaidó appear, but the opposition leader has always refused to be involved in the plan, as have the governments of the United States and Colombia, to which the Venezuelan Executive attributes the operation. Those allegations are not new. A month ago Clíver Alcalá, a former dissident Chavista general and settled in Colombia, before surrendering to the DEA, which involves him in an international investigation against drug trafficking, implicated Guaidó in a conspiracy to overthrow Maduro, who, according to his version, I was organizing from Colombia.

After the seizure, during a routine check by the Colombian traffic police, Alcalá spoke of an arsenal of weapons. “They belonged to the Venezuelan people within the framework of a pact or an agreement signed by President Guaidó, Mr. JJ Rendón, Mr. Vergara and US advisers, for many months we have been working on the formation of a freedom unit for Venezuela”, He said then in reference to the consultant Juan José Rendón, to the leader of the Popular Will party Sergio Vergara, and also assured that the opposition leader Leopoldo López was aware of the operation as was Iván Simonovis, today a collaborator of Guaidó and until last year one of the oldest political prisoners in Venezuela.

Both the opposition and the US and Colombian authorities flatly deny being behind the plan, although all remain committed to Maduro’s departure from power, the beginning of a transition and the holding of free elections. Maduro assured that his Government will take the case before the International Criminal Court in The Hague (ICC) and the United Nations Security Council.

“We go to the ICC, we go to the UN Security Council. I have given direct instruction to the chancellor and professor Samuel Moncada [representante permanente de Venezuela ante Naciones Unidas] so that we can prepare a forceful complaint, ”he maintained. In that court, which judges war crimes and crimes against humanity, there is already a document filed by his Government against Washington, but there is also a lawsuit filed by five Latin American countries against Maduro himself for “serious violations of rights humans”. The Bolivarian leader directly blames Donald Trump and Iván Duque for having sheltered the maritime incursion and spearheading efforts to end Chavismo. He promised to present “a set of reports, with videos and corresponding contracts, on this aggression by the United States.”

