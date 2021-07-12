The Bivol team picks up Zurdo Ramírez’s glove

Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramírez (42-0, 28 KO) put the finishing touch to a great evening of Golden Boy last Friday. The promoter of Óscar de la Hoya saw how Seniesa Estrada and Jojo Díaz were proclaimed world champions (Interim in the second case) and it only remained for their great signing to measure up. Did. Sullivan Barrera had not boxed for two years and was in clear decline, but the Mexican had no mercy and destroyed him in four rounds with hard and precise blows in the liver area. It should look like that and it did. The Zurdo is adapted to the division (he was a world champion in super middle and this was his third fight at 175 pounds) and is going for his following objectives: to unify the division and overcome Mayweather’s 50-0.

They are two great ordeals, but he cannot be accused of lack of ambition. In order to achieve the first part of the plan, you must first reach a belt and there you have a clear view: Dimitry Bivol (18-0, 11 KO). The Russian, WBA light heavyweight world champion, heard the challenge and his surroundings have picked up the glove. Vadim Kornilov, his manager, stated that They are weighing various options for their ward’s next fight, but they are interested in starting a negotiation process with Golden Boy. The parties love each other.

For Ramírez it would be a good fight, but for Bivol it is a very interesting duel. For the Russian it is not new to fight in the United States, but the most famous name in the division is that of Artur Beterbiev (WBC and IBF champion). He knows that if he wants to have more recognition in Yankee territory and be in a more even negotiation against Beterbiev (the fight that everyone asks for) must step up and face rivals with fame in the United States, and Ramírez is. The equation seems good for both, but it is only a first step. Time of dispatches.