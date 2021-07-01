The bittersweet history of Spain with Switzerland: Beware of Federer’s land

A Spain – Switzerland always brings bittersweet memories for the fans of La Roja. Before them began the most beautiful story of ours … but it was done with defeat. It was June 16, 2010, and in Durban, Spain began its journey in the World Cup in South Africa.

More information (Auto)

News title (Auto)

The game did not start badly at all, at least in terms of the sensations, but a very unfortunate play ended with the goal of Fernandes and Piqué bleeding profusely. Those of Vicente del Bosque would not be able to overcome the match, but they would not lose again in the rest of the championship: Spain finished as world champion.

The last clash between these two combined not so long ago. November 14, 2020, in Basel. Match corresponding to the UEFA Nations League that you may not remember with these data. But if I tell you that it was a match in which Sergio Ramos missed two penalties, things change. La Roja managed to tie at least one minute away through Gerard Moreno and avoided defeat.

Spain haven’t scored more than one goal against Switzerland in any of their last four games between them, and the head to head could not be more even: a victory for each team and two draws. As for the goals, both have scored three goals.

Spain is a clear favorite to be in the semifinals (their victory is paid at 1.65), but the story is clear: Do not trust yourself, especially when you have played against this same rival relatively recently.. The Swiss have already killed almighty France and want to do the same with Spain.