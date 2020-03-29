Donald Cerrone was born a day like today 37 years ago in Denver, Colorado, in the U.S. He began his professional career in Mixed Martial Arts on February 11, 2006 when he faced and won Nate Mohr, at an event for the company Ring of Fire.

It debuted in UFC on February 5, 2011, when he faced and beat Paul kelly, in a fight worthy of the Fight of the Night, distinction that he has won 5 other times in the UFC.

It has also won the Knockout of the Night three times, Submission of the Night twice and Performance of the Night seven times. He holds several records in the UFC, more fights won (23), more fights ended before the limit (16), more fights (34) and more bonuses won (18).

However, there is something he has never been able to gain in UFC, a title, that despite having competed in two divisions, Light weight Y Welter weight, He has only had one starting opportunity, on December 19, 2015 when he lost with Rafael dos Anjos, for the light title.

He recently made his film debut. And what would you give Cowboy?