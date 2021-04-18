The birthday cake that sparked a trade war between two supermarket chains

Giant and personalized version of the Colin the Caterpillar cake. (Capture from Marks & Spencer’s catalog)

Experts call it the ultimate contest. The opponents are the powerful chains Marks & Spencer’s and Aldi. And the object of contention are two caterpillar-shaped children’s birthday cakes that look too much alike to be a fluke. Everything seems to indicate that one is a copy of the other.

M&S had established itself in the anniversary sweets segment with a fluffy chocolate cake in the shape of a little worm that it named “Colin the Caterpillar “ (The Caterpillar Colin) and was not amused that Aldi released a similar version called Cuthbert, which also has the shape of a roll, a flexible consistency and a chocolatey flavor.

Worse, families can buy Cuthbert for a lower price than Colin.

So M&S is taking legal action against Aldi for various violations of trademark laws, in the latest in a series of lawsuits against the discount retail firm.

The documents introduced before the Superior Court by M&S indicate that the design and packaging of the cake looks too much like Colin and infringes on his trademark rights. He also urges the rival chain to stop selling the little worm Cuthbert. The plaintiffs say that “every M&S product on the shelves is made with love and delicacy” and therefore they want to “protect Colin, Connie and our reputation for fresh, quality, innovative and valuable products.”

A thirty-something cake

It is difficult for shoppers to differentiate between the pasten covered in hard chocolate, decorated with a white chocolate face, and covered in candy. But when it comes to paying if there is a gap that you feel in your pocket. Cuthbert costs the equivalent of seven dollars while Colin is worth almost 10 dollars.

M&S assures that Colin is worth every penny and is willing to defend a tradition that began in 1990 when the caterpillar cake made its debut in stores. Some 15 million units have since been sold and the brand has spawned other trademarked products such as the Connie cake, who is Colin’s girlfriend, and a version of Colin packaged in jars that caused a sensation on social media.

Intellectual property experts said the plaintiffs would have to prove that Colin’s appearance was so well known that they would identify him as an M&S product without offering any additional clues.

“Colin is really iconic and it seems very likely that M&S ​​can prove his intellectual rights“John Coldham, a partner at the Gowling WLG law firm, told the Financial Times.”The issue is whether the Aldi product is close enough to cause market confusion. “

Aldi wasn’t the only one to create a version of the popular Colin. Other supermarkets such as Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury also sell caterpillar cakes packaged in green cardboard. However, Aldi has previously acknowledged that it seeks to create products that resemble successful trademark creations to enhance its sales such as a cereal called Kraze, which takes Kellogg’s Krave cereal.

In 2019, the chain had to recall a gourmet yogurt called Moo after Collective co-founder Amelia Harvey said Aldi’s products looked too much like hers.

Other companies have had legal clashes over trademark problems. In 2018, the Hotel Chocolat accused Waitrose of plagiarism

Lidl’s problems in Spain

Spanish food firms have also fought over intellectual property rights. A recent famous case was the sentence published by a commercial court in Barcelona for the supermarket chain Lidl to withdraw all its kitchen robots from the market, for infringing the patent of the manufacturer of the kitchen assistant Thermomix.

The court found that Lidl was in breach by copying the specifications of the Monsieur machine. Thermomix Cousine.

Lidl’s legal department countersued Vorwerk, a food processor manufacturing company, and asked the court to annul its patent for not innovating in relation to other similar machines that came onto the market before Thermomix, a maneuver that was rejected by the magistrates. .

The court sentenced Lidl to cease importing, storing, offering and marketing the Mousieur Cousine Connect machine, and to withdraw from the market all copies that are in its possession and that of its distributors. They must also destroy advertising and promotional material, including that hosted on the Internet.

The Lidl robot constitutes “a violation of the exclusive rights derived from the Spanish patent” owned by Vorwerk, the court ruled. It also obliges Lidl to “refrain from now on importing, storing, offering and marketing kitchen machines that meet the characteristics” of that patent.

Lidl had already had a legal setback when it lost the lawsuit filed by the Valencian horchatero and inventor Andoni Monforte in Germany for marketing a utensil to make vegetable drinks.

The supermarket chain copied his Vegan Milker, manufactured by the firm Chufamix SL-, and violated patent.

The Vegan Milker is a device designed to make horchata and other vegetable drinks that has become popular in the vegetarian world and has sold more than 60,000 since its launch in 2013 and is present in more than 40 countries such as Germany, Australia, Bolivia, Japan, the United Kingdom. United or Mexico.

