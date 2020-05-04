Legend has it that the goddess Venus emerged from the foam of the sea on a shell. Thus, driven by zephyrs (deities of the wind), she sailed the ocean until she reached the shores of Cyprus, where the Spring Hour (divinity that ruled that season) welcomed her to worship her. This version of the Greco-Roman myth was recreated by Alessandro di Mariano di Vanni Filipepi, better known by the nickname of Sandro Botticelli, in The Birth of Venus. Text by Luis Felipe Brice

As part of the Renaissance, which recovered the legacy of classical antiquity, the Florentine painter returned to the figure of this goddess, who during the Middle Ages had been banned and opposed to the Virgin Mary by the Catholic Church.

And the question that arises here immediately is: Why so many ties to the Roman version of the Greek Aphrodite?

The answer is immediate: due to the nakedness of its representations and, above all, its association with the frowned upon carnal love.

Let us remember that officially in the Middle Ages painting, the only characters that could be shown how God brought them into the world were Adam and Eve, and that only “spiritual love” should be expressed through the canvases.

Before he was 30, Botticelli already had his own workshop and dedicated himself to painting for the most influential families of the time.

Botticelli stands out for being the most important artist of Neoplatonism.

The first work attributed to Botticelli is a Madonna with the Child (around 1465).

Self-portrait, Botticelli. The Yorck Project (2002)

The Birth of Venus is part of a trilogy of paintings made by Botticelli between 1477 and 1485, coinciding in Greco-Roman mythology as a common theme.

The other two are Allegory of Spring and Minerva and the Centaur. According to unconfirmed versions, all three were commissioned by Lorenzo di Pierfrancesco de Médici, a member of the powerful and wealthy family that dominated Florence in those years, influencing the arts through patronage.

Allegory of spring. Sandro Botticelli, c. 1477-1478

According to specialized eyes, between The Birth of Venus and the Allegory of Spring there are basic coincidences, such as the central figure: Venus, who in the case of the last painting, appears dressed entirely in spring motifs and accompanied by a zephyr.

In addition, antagonistic correlations have been observed between the two works, such as, for example, that while the naked, pure and virginal Venus represents the sacred, celestial and spiritual, the covered Venus symbolizes the profane and earthly.

According to other expert views, beyond mythology, the religious element can be seen in both paintings.

The first one alludes to the baptism of Jesus, since the baptismal font usually has the shape of a shell, on which the Venus rests without clothes. And in the second, reference is made to the announcement of the birth of Jesus Christ (Annunciation), suggested by the bulging womb of spring Venus.

They also note the extraordinary similarity between the virgins portrayed by Botticelli in his religious works and the female characters in his paintings of mythological themes. Regardless of the fact that the model and muse of many of his paintings was the same: Simonetta Vespucci, the artist’s Platonic love, as reported by her biographers.

The truth is that Botticelli’s nude Venus influenced the goddesses of love and beauty later painted by colleagues, such as the German Renaissance artist Lucas Cranach the Old Man, on Venus and Cupid (1509) and the French academicista William-Adolphe Bouguereau, in his own version of The Birth of Venus (1879).

Finally, this historical painting has all kinds of reproductions on objects, from t-shirts to cell phone cases, and has inspired parodies in digital, print and audiovisual media, such as the animated series The Simpsons.

