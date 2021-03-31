The birds did not invade the cities during the lockdown, they only became more visible

On March 15, 2020, the day after the state of alarm and confinement was declared, the project #JoMeQuedoEnCasa de ornitho.cat in order to understand its effects on nature.

During the first month of confinement, there were no more birds, but we heard them and saw more because they changed their behavior very quickly and became much more active in the early hours of the day

A year later, the scientific results are published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B. The study disproves the theory that nature, in this case birds, invaded silent and empty cities.

The data shows that, at least during the first month of confinement, there were no more birds, but we heard and saw more of them because they changed their behavior very quickly and became much more active in the early hours of the day. The project, the result of collaboration between the Catalan Institute of Ornithology (ICO) and the CREAF, argues that the changes induced by confinement were too drastic and sudden and did not last long enough to allow colonization processes.

Activity first thing in the morning

In natural conditions, outside the cities, birds sing and are very active at dawn, some even when it is still night. “In urban settings, however, this time of day coincides with the morning rush hour, when there are more people and noise in the street, which prevents them from communicating with each other when they sing or quietly looking for food because of the stress caused by our constant presence, “he says. Oscar Gordo, first author of the article.

Once again, urban birds prove to be extremely plastic and adapt their behavior to the new possibilities offered by human confinement.

Sergi Herrando

During confinement these inconveniences disappeared and the birds quickly changed their behavior to regain a much more natural rhythm. “Once again, urban birds prove to be extremely plastic and adapt their behavior to the new possibilities offered by human confinement,” he says. Sergi Herrando, CREAF and ICO researcher.

The results have been obtained thanks to the participation of more than 400 ornithologists volunteers that collected more than 126,000 bird records in this citizen science project coordinated by the ICO.

For the study, the 16 most common bird species in urban environments that spend the whole year in Catalonia were selected and compared with the data collected in ornitho.cat from the same populations in previous years (2015 to 2019).

Except for starlings, all the species studied were more active in the early morning, which shows that the response was very generalized. “In birds such as the yellow-legged gull or the magpie, very intelligent and adaptable animals, the drastic reduction in traffic and human presence in the street encouraged them to use the first hours of the morning much more to search for food and even to go deeper into the central nuclei of towns and cities ”, he explains Gabriel Gargallo, general director of the ICO.

Bird friendly cities

“Science confirms that noise, directly or indirectly, has been associated with a decrease in the density of birds, as well as with the impoverishment of their communities,” he explains. Lluís Brotons, CREAF researcher.

Noise pollution makes it difficult for urban birds to communicate, increases stress levels and even seems to accelerate their aging

The noise pollution makes communication difficult, increases stress levels and even seems to accelerate aging. Negative effects that are amplified and complemented by the large presence of cars and people on the streets, especially at peak times. All this means that many species are unable to live in urban environments and that those that do are subjected to unwelcoming conditions, which often have negative consequences for their biology.

The results of this study suggest that urban birds have a large plasticity behavior and that they have taken advantage of very quickly some of the environmental improvements that have occurred in our urban environments as a result of our confinement.

“It is in our hands to make cities more bird-friendly beyond the covid-19 crisis. The problems they experience in their communication and health are largely homologous to those we suffer from ourselves. Therefore, if we make our towns and cities more livable for birds and nature in general, we will surely benefit too. Listening to and seeing birds was, without a doubt, one of the best remedies to bear with more spirit the confinement of just a year ago ”, the authors conclude.

