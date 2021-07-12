The bird deniers: the conspiracy theory that the birds are false and that it is drones to watch us

Under the understanding that the birds are drones controlled by the United States government, the ‘bird deniers’ accuse the state of lying.

There are 50 billion birds in the world. According to a recent study, this population would correspond to 6 birds per person on the planet. Despite this, there are those who strongly deny that these animals do not exist at all. This is how bird denialists think: affiliated with a conspiracy theory that refuses to turn to see the sky.

Biological lies

The millennia of natural history do not matter because, in their eyes, everything could be a slander written by some highly intelligent agent. For them, scientific evidence is frankly an invention of the state. In this understanding, the song of the birds with the first touches of dawn comes from false recordings, generated in a laboratory to fool people. It is on similar grounds that the mind of the bird-deniers works in a world without birds.

Some of the most radical groups respond to the name of ‘the birds are not real’. As it sounds, they have the absolute certainty that these animals do not exist. Under this reasoning, they openly demonstrate in the United States to stop the government from continuing its biological lies. They think that the organisms that spread their wings in the sky are programmed drones.

The least committed believe that birds once existed. However the global warming wiped out all and each one of them, and now the US government replaced them with drones to spill over the population without anyone noticing. According to this group of conspirators, it all started in october 2001.

Bird deniers claim that it was Barack Obama who originally warned about this state project. The robot birds would be used to monitor the population since October 26, 2001. This was recently published by @BirdsArentReal, from his official Instagram account, accompanied by tangible evidence:

“The day Congress passed the deceptive and perverse Patriot Act. I can’t watch these horrible videos in public, I shake uncontrollably with rage. I cry. I can’t keep quiet ”.

They are sure that the last bird died in 2001, in the hands of US intelligence systems. Following this, the State released beta versions of the first drone prototypes, as shown in the posted videos. Despite the fact that they swear that this is the most reliable and verifiable version of national history, Nothing of this is true.

In that same post, the person who manages the page says promptly that he does not care that they consider it ‘misinformed, stupid, or uneducated‘: “Just because I didn’t go to’ high school ‘doesn’t mean I’m any less smart. I just haven’t been brainwashed and institutionalized like all of you. I know I’m #WOKE and one day everyone will see it, ”the user says.

Despite the absurdity of the theory and the fact that most followers of this movement use the group as a mockery of conspiracy theories, some affiliates organize meetings, demonstrations and press conferences to spread your conspiracy belief in all seriousness. The accounts on social networks have more followers every day, and the ‘rallies’ are attended by an increasingly large mass of people convinced that birds do not exist.

