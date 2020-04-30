As with the major soccer leagues in the world, the coronavirus pandemic it put a brake on the normal development of the final part of the seasons. In that sense, the Premier League He is waiting to decide if he will cancel the rest of the championship or he will be able to dispute the remaining dates to determine the English soccer champion.

While awaiting a definition, the teams are already planning what will be the future of their professional staff and the formation of technical bodies to face the new campaign from the second half of 2020. Without work for five months, one of the coaches most coveted by the clubs that are looking for a new coach is Mauricio Pochettino.

After his great work in the Tottenham, team he led until reaching for the first time in its history until the finals of the Champions League, another historic Premier League institution would be willing to hire the former footballer who emerged from the lower divisions of Newell’s, Argentina, and offer you a multi-million dollar contract to take charge of putting together a similar project that he took over at the Spurs.

Newcastle United, who has just been acquired by Mohamed bin Salman (MBS), the heir to the crown of Saudi Arabia and one of the most controversial leaders in the world, would tempt Pochettino with an offer that would be around £ 21 million per year -about 26 million euros- to take over as technical director of the institution.

In addition to a succulent contract, another key in the offer of the institution that was founded 127 years ago it would be that the santafesino could have a broad decision in the future hiring of the team, as well as a good budget to form a competitive team that can manage to qualify for the next international competitions.

Waiting for what will happen with Pochettino’s possible arrival at the team bench that serves as a local in historic St. James Park, Mauricio starred in an interview on the British channel BT Sport and he referred to his time at the Spurs. “It was an awesome journey that ended in a way that we didn’t want to end but, deep in my heart, I know our paths will cross againr. Maybe in five, in ten years, but before he dies I want to train Tottenham again, ”said the Argentine coach.

“I am sure from the day I left that my dream is to return and try to finish the job that we did not manage to finish. It was incredible, we were really close to winning great titles: the Premier, the Champions … We were very close. I want to know what it is to win a title with them because the fans are spectacular and for all the love we receive. It would be a good way to return everything they have given us, “added the coach who was fired by Tottenham in November last year, after a poor start to the season.

If Newcastle’s proposal advances and finally Pochettino signs as the new technical director of the English institution, the Argentine will enter the select list of the best paid coaches in soccer, since with that sum he would be among the 10 most valued in his profession, very close to what Real Madrid pays Zinedine Zidane.

“Now I just look ahead and I am really motivated with my next project”Mauricio concluded in the interview. Now, it will only be time to wait and see if Pochettino will become the diver again to lead again in Europe.