the Bilbao Ath. travels to the SD Logroñés stadium to conclude the championship

05/08/2021 at 12:26 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 12:00 the match of the final day of the Second Phase of Second B will be played, in which we will see the SD Logroñés and to Athletic in the World Cup 82.

The SD Logroñés looks forward to recovering positive feelings in the match corresponding to the sixth day after having lost his last game against him Amorebieta by a score of 3-1. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have not won in any of the five games played to date, with 22 goals in favor and 23 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Bilbao Ath. managed to defeat the Tudelano 3-1 during their last match in the competition, with so many Victor Y Highlander, so it intends to take advantage of the winning inertia in the fiefdom of the SD Logroñés. To date, of the five games that the team has played in the Second Phase of Second B, it has won four of them with a figure of 46 goals in favor and 24 against.

As a local, the SD Logroñés They have achieved statistics of two draws in two games played in their stadium, figures that show the weakness of the team in home games and that in turn give hope to the visitors. At the exits, the Bilbao Ath. he has a record of one win and one loss in two games he has played so far, which means that both teams will have to do their best to win.

The rivals had already met before in the World Cup 82 and the balance is of a defeat in favor of the SD Logroñés. The last game they played the SD Logroñés and the Athletic In this competition it was in April 2013 and ended with a result of 5-0 for the visitors.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Second B, we can see that the Bilbao Ath. they are ahead of the home team with a 20-point advantage. The team of Albert Aguilà He arrives at the match in sixth position and with 31 points before the match. On the other hand, the visitors are in first position with 51 points.