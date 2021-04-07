The Bilbao Ath. beat Calahorra 2-1 at home

04/07/2021 at 8:03 PM CEST

The Athletic he won at home 2-1 his first match of the Second Phase of Second B held this Wednesday at the Lezama facilities. After the result obtained, the Bilbao Ath. is second with 42 points and Calahorra fifth with 34 points after the dispute of the match.

The match started in an unbeatable way for the Calagurritan team, who opened the luminous with a goal from Alvarez in minute 16. However, the Bilbao Ath. in the 31st minute he achieved the equalizer by means of a goal from Juan Artola. After this, the first period ended with a result of 1-1.

In the second half, luck came for the local team, who traced the match through a goal from Antxón Jaso shortly before the end, specifically in 85, ending the match with a final score of 2-1.

The referee admonished Highlander and Diarra by the Athletic already Carrique, Robert, Alvarez and Marmoset by the Calagurritan team.

At the moment, the Athletic is left with 42 points and Calahorra with 34 points.

On the second day, the Bilbao Ath. will face him Tudelano away from home, while the Calahorra will play his match against Real Sociedad B in his fiefdom.

Data sheetBilbao Ath .:Iru, Núñez, Aitor Paredes, Antxón Jaso, Imanol, Diarra, Prados, Williams, Juan Artola, Serrano and TascónCalahorra:Roberto, Titi, Víctor Andrés, Amorrortu (Nierga, min.76), Sota (Fran Rodriguez, min.70), Borja Vicent, Ramón Riego, Martinez (Rayco, min.76), Alvarez (Jordi Ortega, min.65) , El Haddadi (David Soto, min. 70) and CarriqueStadium:Lezama facilitiesGoals:Alvarez (0-1, min. 16), Juan Artola (1-1, min. 31) and Antxón Jaso (2-1, min. 85)