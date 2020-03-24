The Bilbao Academy of Medical Sciences incorporates 38 new academics

The Bilbao Academy of Medical Sciences (ACMB) has held its institutional closing ceremony for its 2018-2019 academic year at the Bidebarrieta library in Bilbao. This is its 124th edition. At the event, 38 new academics were named, 14 training diplomas were awarded in the “Health and Welfare Engineering Industry”, 39 new honorary academics were named and an agreement was signed with the Association of Technical Engineers of Bizkaia. They also received honors Arsenio “Arti” Martínez (Medicine), José María Calleja (Pharmacy), Mercedes Coll (Dentists), Maria Teresa Escondrillas (Veterinary) and Francisca Barbero (Biology) and was unveiled to Alberto Martínez Ruiz as the new president of the Academy section of Anesthesiology and Reanimation.

The act was led by the teacher Gorka Pérez-Yarza, Secretary General of the Academy and had the presidency of Ricardo Franco Vicario, president of the ACMB. Along with him, in addition to the members of the Governing Board of the Academy, were Mikel Sánchez, director of Planning, Organization and Health Assessment of the Basque Government, and Yolanda Diez, councilor of the Health and Consumption Area of ​​the Bilbao City Council. Also, the act was closed by Joseba Pineda, dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Nursing of the University of the Basque Country / Euskal Herriko Unibertsitatea (UPV / EHU) and by Joan Sala Pedrós, new president of the Academy of Medical and Health Sciences of Catalonia and the Balearic Islands, who received the gold medal from the Academy of Medical Sciences of Bilbao.

In addition, various personalities from Basque society and health were present, among which we can mention Maite Feito, president of the Academy of Nursing Sciences of Bizkaia; Álvaro Mateos, president of the College of Veterinarians of Bizkaia; Flavia Erazo, Juan del Arco, Juan Uriarte Y Sofía López, of the Bizkaia College of Pharmacists; María José García Etxaniz, Ignacio González Y Eguzkiñe Gallastegui, president, secretary and treasurer of the College of Nursing of Bizkaia; Ignacio Elías, vice president of the College of Opticians-Optometrists of the Basque Country; Javier Ortiz and Inés Pellón, of the University School of Industrial Technical Engineering (EUITI Bilbao); Alberto García Lizaranzu, Manuel Sánchez Moronta and Almudena Aguirre, the Official College of Graduates in Engineering and Industrial Technical Engineers of Bizkaia; Y Alejandro de la Serna, Head of Studies at the Galdakao-Usansolo Hospital

Also attended Enrique Ordieres, President of Cinfa; José Félix de Jaime Arbaiza, provincial director of the National Institute of Social Security, Mercè Balcells, manager of the Academy of Medical and Health Sciences of Catalonia and the Balearic Islands, Arantza Burgos Y Javier Ortiz, professors of the Bioelectronics Classroom, and Elena Olabe Garaitagoitia, on behalf of IMQ.

During the act there was also time to enjoy a short musical performance by the young singer from Bilbao, Marta Uriona.

New academics

Each year, the moment chosen by the Bilbao Academy of Medical Sciences to welcome the new members of this centennial entity is the institutional act of closing the academic year. Specifically, this year a total of 38 professionals from the different health sciences will be admitted and will obtain their academic status. Their names are: Laura Abad, Beñat Argoitia, Alba Arias, Jesús María Armentia, Josu Baraia-Etxaburu, Beatriz Baraia-Etxaburu, Marta Baraia-Etxaburu, Aitor Barrios, Miren Basaras, Aida Cadenas, Leyre Caparroso, Eder Domínguez, Margarita Esteban, Jana Franco, Javier Franco, Ana Gallo, Pedro García, Alejandra Gil, ldoia Izquierdo, Maite Justa, Fernando Lázaro, Maddalen Lázaro, Carlos Lorente, Silvia Loureiro, Miren Mandiola, Alberto Martínez, Magdalena Múgica, María Santaolalla, Paul Setién, Claudia Sueiro, Sara Begoña Taborcia , Silvia Taramundi, Xabier Velasco, Lucía Vidorreta, José María Villa, María Luisa Zapata, Pedro Zorrilla Y Sofia Zubimendi.

Health and Welfare Engineering Industry

During the event, the delivery of Complementary Training diplomas in “Health and Welfare Engineering Industry” was also delivered, which were delivered by Alberto García Lizaranzu Y Manuel Sánchez Moronta, President and Secretary respectively of the Official College of Graduates in Engineering and Industrial Technical Engineers of Bizkaia, together with the President of the Academy.

The students who received the diploma were: Aitor Aguerri, Javier Alonso, Miren Álvarez, Héctor Beascoechea, Fernando Cabrera, Raúl Elguezabal, Gustavo Gómez, lmanol González, Asier Hormaeche, María Isabel lbarrondo, Paulina Márquez, Yolanda Medrana, Nagore Sagastibeltza Y Roman Vilares.

Industrial technical engineering has been collaborating with the health field for years to generate products and services that improve its quality and efficiency. The Official College of Graduates in Engineering and Industrial Technical Engineers of Bizkaia, has developed from January to October 2018, the first pilot program of specialization and training in the area of ​​Health and Well-being Engineering, 100% financed by the Department of Employment, Social Inclusion and Equality of the Provincial Council of Bizkaia, and taught by teachers from the Bioelectronics Classroom of the Bilbao School of Engineering together with health professionals members of the Academy of Medical Sciences of Bilbao

Honor distinctions

Prior to the end of the academic year, 39 members will be honored as honorary academics for completing forty years at the Academy. Their names are: Miguel Aguinagalde, José Manuel Aguirre, Javier Alonso, Francisco Javier Aparicio, Antón Arizaga, José A. Aróstegui, Adolfo Basáñez, José Luis Beguiristáin, Andrés Bidarte, José Julio Brazal, Juan Ramón de la Vega, Miguel Echenique, Santiago Eguiráun, Ramón Etxezarreta , Begoña Goicoechea, Juan l. Goiria, Jesús María Gómez, José l. Guenaga, Miguel Gutiérrez, María Cruz Hermosa, Eduardo Jiménez, José A. Llana, Guillermo López Vivanco, Miguel Madariaga, José L. Martínez de Bourio, Juan Carlos Mate, María Luisa Miera, María Ángeles Moracho, Julen Ocharan, Jesús María Orbe, Miguel Ortega, Manuel Pérez Bas, Ricardo Pocino, Manuel Prada, Jesús Rodríguez, Federico Simón, Daniel Solano, Miguel Unda Y Luis Ylla.

Agreement

The Bilbao Academy of Medical Sciences and the Association of Technical Engineers of Bizkaia signed an agreement for the development of different educational, informative, technological and scientific activities. The agreement was initialed by Ricardo Franco and by the dean of the Official College of Industrial Engineers of Bizkaia, Luciano Aspiazu.