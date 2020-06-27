Celia Lora: The bikini that wore its rear to the maximum in Mérida for Instagram | INSTAGRAM

The famous Mexican model, Celia Lora, is well known for traveling the world and this time we remember one of her best photos from her visit to Mérida, one in which her bikini was so high that her retagardia looked to the fullest.

The beautiful girl is synonymous with travel, beauty and daring, so the combination of these gave rise to this snapshot, one of the favorites of her fans.

At least 176 thousand users delighted in her beauty, although it is probable that thousands more, since not everyone who enters gives her a like, since not everyone has an Instagram account, however, they are there pending their favorite models, like Celia.

What stood out most in the image is that Lora raised her bikini to the waist, although it was for the hip, so it ended up looking more like a thong, highlighting her great rear to be the protagonist and steal thousands of sighs.

Let’s put it this way, most of us do not dedicate ourselves to traveling and in this social distancing we have felt the great difference of not being able to leave home, let’s imagine what Celia is experiencing, since she practically lived on trips.

However, the Mexican has sought to have a very productive time at home, because although she had to stop selling her bikinis, she decided to focus on her exclusive content page, where she has uncensored and personalized photos and videos.

He has also focused on helping some businesses, using the great attention he receives to obtain items and thus be able to promote various of his followers, as he seeks to do them a favor and improve the economy for everyone.

Finally, it must be remembered that Celia is appearing in the new chapters of Acapulco Shore, where we could already see her beauty from chapter 1, the trip that the celebrities had to Mazatlán turned out to be a new season with plenty of entertainment.