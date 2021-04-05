The bikini photo Khloe Kardashian doesn’t want you to see. The Kardashian team is like crazy knocking down everywhere, a private (aka unretouched) photo of Khloe that was published without her consent. Que? LOL!

The image shows Khloe Kardashian in a bikini without any retouching, filter or photoshop (like the one we are used to) standing next to a pool. The photo is recent because you can see the same pointy nails that she posted recently, showing a diamond ring that everyone believes is an engagement to Triston.

khloe kardashian is allegedly taking legal action against an instagram account for posting a comparison photo of her. one from her grandmothers instagram & one she posted. can the kardashian’s get any worse? pic.twitter.com/N5JBotyqTu – future trophy wife. (@hfskinny) April 5, 2021

Pagesix says that the photo is authentic and obvious, as it comes out unedited it is already spread throughout the Internet.

Many of the copies that were made of ‘the bikini photo Khloe Kardashian doesn’t want you to see’ were deleted under threat of legal action, yep, team K threatened everyone who posted the unedited photo of Koko, despite the fact that they say the image is “beautiful” they want it to be deleted, because it was not authorized. I look normal !!! DELETE !!!!

KKW Brands’ head of marketing said in a statement:

“The color edited photo of Khloe was taken during a family reunion and posted on social media by mistake without permission,” said Tracy Romulus.

Bahahahahaha… I love how they say that this photo is “edited” as she doesn’t really look like that. SUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUURE!

“Khloe looks beautiful but the copyright owner (ie Khloe) has the right to want an image removed that is not intended for publication.”

A second source told the website that the photo was taken while Khloe, known to fans as the Queen of a Thousand Faces Photoshopped As Hell, was in the middle of a conversation over the weekend and (the photo) is presenting some modifications.

Of course! They want us to believe that this photo “has some modifications”, modifications so that the Kuloi looks normal, like any woman without makeup in the pool, and with the natural shadows that a careless photo can capture. Yeah sure!

It is that, in case you do not know or doubt it, Oh, innocent mortals! Khloe actually looks like in her photos on Instagram, ok? Any other photo where it looks normal is MODIFIED! Omg!

And if you want to see the image of the Kuloi without editing, if you have not taken down that Twitter account … go here but come back, ok? The unusual thing is that it looks good, normal. Honestly, I thought it would look worse. HA! It’s the same little Khloe face from years ago. The terror they have that they see them normal … LMAO! Could it be that you don’t see it on your reality show? Because there it is nothing like his pics on Instagram. Bahahahahahaha …

Share this news!