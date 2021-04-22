The bikini of Rocío Guirao Díaz that almost let see more and divided opinions



Rocío Guirao Díaz (left).

Photo: Peter Kramer / Getty Images

Rocío Guirao Díaz He is living in Miami and enjoys the beaches of the city of the United States with his family. Over the weekend the model posed with a striking bikini that revealed parts of her skin and surprised her followers with the particular swimsuit design she chose.

The model posed with a black T-shirt and the bottom of a bikini of the same color. Precisely what caught our attention was the double-breasted swimsuit model, that showed half of his skin and the rest was covered by the fabric. With two sensual photos she wore her outfit, while the palm trees of the beach landscape swayed in the wind.

Many users doubted and wondered if the bottom of the swimsuit had a skin-colored fabric or was actually part of Guirao Díaz’s skin at Discover. The truth is that the daring design was made by a Miami brand that the model usually wears, and bets on sensuality in its launches.

“I was going to greet you and wish you a good Sunday! Over here a little disappeared, accommodating, ordering, and putting love to the new home, maybe today I will take a little while to go put my feet in the sea and reset myself, “he revealed in another publication where he also posed in a swimsuit. In addition, she revealed that she has already gone through nine moves throughout her life, and that she feels “an expert” to put together the boxes and define what to take and what not.

