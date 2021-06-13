The bikers are divided in their criticism of the DGT

Updated Sunday, June 13, 2021 – 13:13

While one association complains of the “constant attack” on the collective, others defend Traffic. In 2021, 104 motorists have already died

Archive image of a motorcyclist protest in Bilbao Motorcycle and weekend infractions: a scary cocktail Report In more than half of the fatal motorcycle accidents, no other vehicle intervenes

Bikers from all over the country are scheduled to demonstrate today in 27 cities to demand that their rights are respected and in response to the constant attack by the DGT and the Interior against this group, which is one in four deaths on the road.

The protest has been made to coincide with the National Motorcycle Day, which since 2004 has been celebrated on the second weekend of June, and had been called by the International Union for the Defense of Motorcyclists (IMU). Protect all wardrobes; that the airbag is not made mandatory; increase the investigation of accidents, recognize the motorcycle as an efficient vehicle in cities; improving the road and street surface or raising the limit on motorways and motorways to 130 km / h are some of the requests they raise

Rejection of other associations

The call had been rejected by the Asociación Mutua Motera, the Plataforma Motera por la Seguridad Vial and STOP Guardarales. They say that, of the 15 claims put forward, four have already been achieved. In addition, they ensure that the DGT does not harass motorcyclists, but supports them. The Anesdor employer, for its part, limited itself to requesting more resources to reduce its accident rate.

So far this year, 104 motorists have died, with a very defined profile: An adult male who drives a large-displacement motorcycle on conventional roads at the weekend and suffers the accident without the involvement of any other vehicle. It is a problem for everyone, for manufacturers, administrations and users, said Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska. Although he asked the last that the will to live does not crash on the asphalt.

