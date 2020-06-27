Be quiet, because if we weren’t in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’d be in the magnificent week of Wimbledon. The perfect combination that exists between green and white outline a spectacular drawing, which brings the spectator closer to how beautiful tennis is. One of the great sanctuaries of this sport becomes the ideal setting to witness this game of serve and volley and try to finish the points as soon as possible, since an exchange from the bottom of the track is very complicated seeing the ball rhythm. Wimbledon is the tournament that every tennis player dreams of winning and that few have been able to achieve.

No one in the history of this sport has managed to add as many titles at Wimbledon as Roger Federer. There are many tennis players who ended their careers more than happy with some title on the mat of the All England Club, imagine achieving it eight times and in a generation where you have achieved with many players who are characterized by the style of play of serve and volley. What Roger has achieved on the grass in London is not valued in its fair measure, because reigning over so many years on this surface is simply complicated. Winning eight times and being runner-up on four is simply spectacular.

Unlike what happens in other Grand Slams like Roland Garros where the difference between the first and the rest is abysmal, here the distances are less. With one title less than Roger Federer, the American Pete Sampras appears, who with seven wound around him was at the top of Wimbledon before Roger’s arrival. His triumphs in 1993, 1994, 1995, 1997, 1998, 1999 and 2000 have earned him and by far the label of one of the best players on the pitch. Not so far from both is Novak Djokovic who in London has always achieved great results and has managed to succeed up to five times, coinciding at the same time as Federer. With five like Nole is Bjorn Borg who has been the only tennis player to win the Wimbledon tournament five times in a row. Undoubtedly an idyll at the height of very few.

Apart from these four, among the biggest winners of Wimbledon appear illustrious names in the history of men’s tennis such as Rod Laver, John Newcombe, Boris Becker, Fred Perry or John McEnroe. The latter is undoubtedly one of the proper names of the Wimbledon tournament, since in addition to winning three times, he was the player who managed to break Bjorn Borg’s streak over Wimbledon, beating him in the 1981 final.

This is the list of biggest winners in the history of the men’s Wimbledon tournament:

Roger Federer: 8 Pete Sampras: 7 Novak Djokovic: 5 Bjorn Borg: 5 Rod Laver: 4 John Newcombe: 3 John McEnroe: 3 Boris Becker: 3 Fred Perry: 3

Let’s also analyze Wimbledon in the feminine modality. If there is one player who has stood out above all in this tournament, it has been Martina Navratilova. If Federer can be classified as the king of the grass, Navratilova should undoubtedly be classified as the queen of this tournament. The American has managed to win nine times and has been runner-up three times. Her duels against Chris Evert over Wimbledon have marked history in this sport, making her compatriot stay on the verge of winning in London on countless occasions.

A title below is Helen Wills, a player perhaps unknown to many but who at Wimbledon brought out her best version, being classified by many as one of the great specialists in the field of tennis history, although at that time she did not there was no top player that stood out above the rest. With seven titles appear the German Steffi Graff and Serena Williams, two of the best players in the history of tennis and who at Wimbledon have accomplished spectacular things. The American still active has the opportunity to break equality and get even closer to Navratilova. Will she succeed? Time is not with him but if there is a player capable of anything, that is Serena.

Also noteworthy are the number of titles by Billie Jean King and Venus Williams, who managed to win the title six and five times respectively. We have to mention the French Suzanne Lenglen, who although she managed to win the title at Wimbledon six times, having won many of them before 1922 we have not counted it, but we had to make a mention without a doubt.

This is the list of biggest winners in the history of the women’s Wimbledon tournament:

Martina Navratilova: 9 Helen Wills: 8 Steffi Graf: 7 Serena Williams: 7 Billie Jean King: 6 Venus Williams: 5

Note: Only winners have been considered since 1922, when the tournament eliminated the Challenge Round.