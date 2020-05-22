Years will pass, whatever they are, 20, 50 or more than 100, and in the future, when none of us are already here, we will continue talking about such a Rafael Nadal, who shortly after the new millennium, managed to make history on clay and add an incredible number of titles in Roland Garros. The Balearic, from very early in his career, came pointing high on the numbers he could get in Paris and when Borg’s record of 6 titles seemed somewhat unattainable, he came to destroy it and leave him far behind until he began to add Cups of Musketeers in double digits.

No one in the history of this sport has managed to add as many titles in the same Grand Slam as the Spanish. There are tennis players who ended their careers more than happy with a Roland Garros title. Only they know how tremendously difficult it is to win a Slam and how successful that is. Therefore, what Rafa is doing on the Parisian clay is not valued in its proper measure because reigning for so many years on the same surface is really complicated. And it is that we almost got to see it as normal, due to the superiority with which it achieves it.

Unlike his other Grand Slam brothers, Roland Garros has had a larger winners cast throughout its history. As we mentioned at the beginning, Björn Borg He was the most successful male tennis player in this tournament with his six titles, achieved between 1974 and 1981. His premature retirement perhaps prevented the Swede from adding one more to his record but he was crowned the biggest winner of the tournament until that boy named Rafa Nadal, who not only equaled and surpassed him but doubled his number.

Apart from the two of them, among the biggest winners of Roland Garros illustrious names appear in the history of men’s tennis as Mats Wilander and Ivan Lendl. Just as Borg was beginning to live his last years of career, these two young tennis players arose who fought hard among themselves to divide six titles in seven years, where only Yannick Noah could scratch something at that time.

Another one that appears in the historical record of this tournament with three titles is Gustavo Kuerten. Another of the great players on clay of the last decades. The Brazilian burst into force in the late 90s and surprised everyone, going from being a stranger (No. 66 in the world) to winning a Grand Slam thanks to a secret hidden in the form of revolutionary string for the time and virtuous tennis and technician who fell in love with thousands of fans.

This is the list of biggest winners in the history of the men’s Roland Garros tournament:

Rafael Nadal: 12

Björn Borg: 6

Henri Cochet: 4

Mats Wilander: 3

Ivan Lendl: 3

Gustavo Kuerten: 3

René Lacoste: 3

As for women’s tennis, among the legends of the Parisian tournament is Chris Evert. If we can call Rafa the ‘King of the clay’, Evert should definitely classify her as the Queen. The number of records that the American has achieved throughout her career are innumerable and when it comes to clay, her numbers in Paris are astonishing but could have been even bigger since Chrissie did not play this tournament in 1976, 1977 and 1978 for his commitments to World Team Tennis, at that time where the circuit was not like now, before the birth of the Open Era.

Evert came to have a record of victories on the ground that is really scary and is that for several years, he managed to accumulate 189 victories over brick dust in 190 games. And just when it seemed like it would take us a long time to see a woman as brilliant on this surface as Chrissie, she arrived. Steffi Graf. The German picked up the baton from Evert and began to add titles at Roland Garros fighting with great players of the time as Monica Seles and Arantxa Sánchez Vicario, who also appear among the biggest winners in Roland Garros history.

Unlike the male, in the female record we see a greater distribution in the titles and among the most successful champions names like Margaret Court, Justine Henin or Serena Williams. Authentic history of women’s tennis. It is curious that in the masculine, many of the great names in history do not appear among the biggest winners in Paris, but in the feminine, yes.

This is the list of biggest winners in the history of the women’s Roland Garros tournament:

Chris Evert: 7

Steffi Graf: 6

Suzanne Lenglen: 6

Margaret Court: 5

Justine Henin: 4

Helen Wills-Moody: 4

Arantxa Sánchez Vicario: 3

Monica Seles: 3

Serena Williams: 3

Hilde Sperling: 3

