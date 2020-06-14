We will try not to get nostalgic, but if it weren’t for the coronavirus pandemic, we would be preparing for the start of a fast-paced week with the Halle and Queen’s tournaments. The aroma of fresh grass floods all fans with great enthusiasm, thus giving added value to this phase of the season, which for many is the favorite of the entire season. In a seen and unseen, you go from the heat, aridity and the long battles of the clay to a tennis perhaps somewhat more elegant and dismissive, where it takes us back in time and take a look back at the origins of the sport of the racket, where the serve and net game becomes essential if you want to succeed on this surface.

The Queen’s tournament has always been classified by many as one of the best tournaments on the calendar, with high quality grass. Most tennis players who have had a good role in this tournament, two weeks later usually have a good Wimbledon tournament, since the existing conditions are very similar to those that would be found in the All England Club in London.

It is striking that a tournament with so much history has only seen a British player proclaim himself champion. That has been Andy Murray He has been the player with the most crowns in the tournament, exactly five (2009, 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016), demonstrating once again why he is one of the best players in grass history. His numbers say it all and if we name that he has also been champion at Wimbledon twice and in an Olympic Games that was played on this surface. As I said before, it is striking that before Murray’s irruption, no Briton lifted the title of champion and that is that of all the opportunities they had, Tin Henman on three occasions, Mark Cox, Roger Taylor and John Paish stayed one step away of glory.

After Murray, we see a step below the American John McEnroe, who in Queen’s went on to win four times and was runner-up in three others. Same number of titles has Andy Roddick that with their cannon shots delighted all viewers in the 2000s, even going on to win three editions consecutively. Also with four titles we see the Australian Lleyton Hewitt and to german Boris Becker.

The American Jimmy Connors He is the only player with three awards on the London pitch, thanks to his victories in the years 1972, 1982 and 1983. With two championships we highlight the presence of the Spanish Feliciano López that it seems that in this tournament his tennis evolves favorably and usually demonstrates why he is for many the best Spanish server in the history of tennis. They have the same titles Pete Sampras, Marin Cilic and Ivan Lendl, other players who have always stood out on grass and have reaped very good results.

This is the list of biggest winners in the history of the Queen’s tournament:

Andy Murray: 5

Andy Roddick, John McEnroe, Lleyton Hewitt and Boris Becker: 4

Jimmy Connors: 3

Pete Sampras, Feliciano López, Marin Cilic and Ivan Lendl: 2