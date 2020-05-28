Matt Hancock spoke about the remdesivir antiviral trial in the UK during the daily coronavirus briefing on Tuesday.
He said he has had “promising initial results” in some patients, demonstrating a four-day shortening in his recovery process.
A drug to be tested in selected patients from the National Health Service (NHS) could be the “biggest step in the treatment of coronavirus since the crisis began,” said the health secretary.
Remdesivir is an antiviral medication that was originally developed to fight Ebola.
“In every decision we take into account the most up-to-date expert scientific advice and will continue to monitor the success of remdesivir in clinical trials across the country to ensure the best results for UK patients.”
Will Taylor