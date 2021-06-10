the ‘biggest renovation’ in a decade

Microsoft has been flirting with a major update for Windows since January this year, and it was recently confirmed that the operating system will see “the biggest revamp in a decade.” However, it is still not very clear what he will announce Redmond Corporation on June 24.

Some of the rumors point strictly to an aesthetic renovation for Windows 10, although others go a little further and put on the table a supposed new version of the OS. Will Windows 11 be Microsoft’s big announcement? Below we will break down everything we know so far.

In recent days, the company temporarily stopped updates to Windows 10 in its versions for the Beta and Release Preview channels. They were released weekly to test new features through members of the Windows Insider program, but have been suspended for some time.

Microsoft promises to return soon with updates, but now prefers to put the effort on build 21390 and its evolution in the Developer channel. This decision has generated much speculation about the future announcement related to Windows, although without many tangible clues what to really expect.

Microsoft to announce what’s new in Windows on June 24

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, said during the Build 2021 conference that it would be launched soon one of the “most important updates of the last decade” for Windows. The manager also referred to “the next generation” of the operating system, an expression that sparked endless rumors.

Since the beginning of the year there has been talk of a “radical rejuvenation” for the software, aimed especially at the aesthetic issue. Windows will adopt a new graphical interface based on Fluent Design and it will definitely say goodbye to some historical features that accompanied the operating system.

There is also expectation about a total renovation of the Microsoft Store. The Windows software store was never popular, and both the public and developers have found appeal in alternative proposals. For this reason, the Redmond firm is stepping on the accelerator, and there is even speculation that it will allow third-party trading platforms for in-app purchases. If confirmed, this would mean that developers would avoid Microsoft’s commissions, which are currently 15% for programs and 12% for video games.

Aesthetic changes, a completely new operating system, or something else?

In recent weeks, rumors about the supposed launch of Windows 11 have gained traction, although the details to support them are really scarce. It is worth remembering that during the launch of Windows 10, Microsoft cataloged it as its definitive operating system. For this reason, and taking into account the constant rate of updates it has received, hard to believe that the company is already thinking of replacing its current software.

However, this does not mean that there cannot be a new product to present. In Redmond they would have in hand a variant of their OS designed for consumers, with the focus on gaming and entertainment. To do this they would combine the best of the “21H2 Sun Valley” update with features that were originally intended for Windows 10X.

The latest speculation points to a possible nomenclature change for the operating system, for which Microsoft would abandon identification with numbers. In this way, it would happen to be Windows 10 (or Windows 11, if it were the case) to be windows to dry. What do you think? The truth is that on June 24 we will have certainties, after so much journalistic buzz.

