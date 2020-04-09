John Owen says the great advantage of the W11 lies in other innovations

‘Ask’ the FIA ​​for more open regulations to find visual innovations

Mercedes surprised their own and strangers in the pre-season tests of Formula 1 with an innovative solution called DAS, but we could be before a ‘lure’ to divert the attention of its rivals, as the design chief of the star brand – John Owen– ensures that the true advantage of the W11 lies in other innovations.

“There are many things in the 2020 Mercedes that are great innovations, but we don’t want to talk about any of them because they are our real advantage. There is one of them that is obviously very visual – the DAS – and there is a lot of talk about it, and the sport would be better if there were a lot more talking points like that. ”

“What the DAS system showed is that there is definitely an attraction in Formula 1 for that innovation, something where suddenly the driver moves the wheel differently than everyone else and something happens that they didn’t expect. We want that visual innovation people can talk about and get excited about. It would bring much more interest to the sport, “said John Owen, according to The Race.

On the other hand, the chief designer of Mercedes ‘asks’ the Federation for more open regulations in order to find some more visual innovations, especially to attract more Formula 1 fans.

“If there were more open rules, people would look at innovation. They go back to the 1970s, when some cars had six wheels instead of four and other cars had fans. It’s just a visual innovation, but it’s about diversity, cars look very diverse in appearance. ”

“Now you can discover that there really is a great diversity between the different cars. It’s just that people don’t really see it, because a lot of it is under the body. And they are very different, there are many innovations, but it is not so visual as having six wheels, “said John Owen to conclude.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.