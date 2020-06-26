A few years ago, when we believed that The Pokémon Company could no longer extend the pocket monster franchise, it released a game that made everyone walk and capture Pokémon on the street, Pokémon GO arrived. Niantic and The Pokémon Company had a very good vision launching this game, being a huge success. At first, there were only the first generation Pokémon, but little by little more generations have been added, with their corresponding creatures.

The biggest fan of Pokémon GO reaches its Gigamax form

One of the biggest fans and fans of Pokémon GO is Chen San Yuan. So, only with its name, it may not ring a bell, but what if we add Pokémon GO and a bicycle? Indeed, this player is the famous retiree who travels Taiwan capturing Pokémon with a bicycle to which he has attached a few mobile phones. At first, Chen San Yuan began his journey with 9 phones, but as in this saga, his bicycle evolved, until it reached the Gigamax form, and it currently has nothing more and nothing less than 64 phones attached to your bike!

As we can see in the photos, it has been made with a structure to which more and more phones are being coupled. Will our dear friend have a limit? Or will the number of phones continue to increase in the future? We will know soon.

