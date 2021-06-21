The biggest discounts on Smart TVs on Amazon Prime Day are on these big ones

The Amazon Prime Day deals on smart TVs in Mexico they are big. We not only say it because of the size of the discounts, but also because the biggest discounts you will find on large-inch screens.

It is never too late to change TV, and if we do it on Prime Day better than better, since you will enjoy really scandalous offers.

The size of TVs has increased considerably in recent years, and it is rare to no longer see 50- or 55-inch models as the best-selling versions. What seemed crazy a few years ago is now pretty much a standard in every home, so buying a 65-inch or larger model doesn’t sound so crazy anymore. For this reason, it is normal to find a good offer of this type of large-size televisions, and that is just what we have found on Prime Day.

Looking for a 65-plus-inch screen at a great price? Don’t worry, we have just what you are looking for.

LG NanoCell 8K. Photo: amazon.com.mx

This spectacular LG model has a diagonal of no less than 75 inches, dimensions that in this case do require a lot of free space in a living room.

If what you are looking for is to enjoy the highest resolution possible today, you have no choice but to opt for a model with 8K resolutionAnd that’s just what this LG model offers you. With 33 million pixels there is no detail that escapes you in this model, a resolution that is great to cover those endless 75 inches of screen that you will have in front of your retina.

Samsung 4K. Photo: amazon.com.mx

One of the standard bearers of the 2020 Samsung catalog. A high-end screen that quantum dot technology offers spectacular image quality with special care for contrast and color. We are facing a 65-inch model with 4K resolution that has a sublime design in which the bezels are kept quite small.

It is a screen that, in addition to offering fantastic image quality, has an imposing presence with which to capture all eyes in the living room. With a super discount compared to its original price, it is a high-end Smart TV that you should not miss.

TCL 4K. Photo: amazon.com.mx

If what you are looking for is to be able to opt for a large-inch model but not raise the budget too much, this TLC model meets a series of very striking characteristics with which to enjoy a large panel with 65 inches of diagonal, 4K resolution and to complete the cover letter, Android TV as the operating system.

With a price of $ 15,775 pesos, it is an incredible opportunity with which to place a large screen in your living room without spending a large amount of money.

