The Copa Libertadores da América celebrates its 60th anniversary this Sunday, April 19. A competition that started exactly with a rout: 7 to 1 by Peñarol, from Uruguay, over Jorge Wilstermann, from Bolivia. Two years later, Santos de Pelé would score 9-1 at Cerro Porteño, in Paraguay.

Neymar and Ganso shone in 2012 (Photo: Paulo Whitaker / REUTERS)

Photo: Lance!

In six decades of dispute, in fact, there have been many times when Brazilians have left the field with real mishaps over their opponents. More recently, in 2018, Cruzeiro applied a resounding 7-0 over Universidad de Chile. In the same year, Corinthians scored 7-2 over Deportivo Lara, from Venezuela.

Last season it was Flamengo’s turn to apply chocolate. Champion over River Plate, Rubro-Negro scored 6 to 1 in San José, Bolivia, and 5 to 0 over Grêmio.

GREATEST BRAZILIAN GOALS IN THE LIBERATORS

– Criterion: 1st – goal difference | 2nd – goals scored

– Only games with more than 5 goals scored

1st – 02/28/1962- Santos (BRA) 9 x 1 Cerro Porteño (PAR)

05/05 / 2012- Santos (BRA) 8 x 0 Bolivar (BOL)

3rd – 04/04 / 1995- Palmeiras (BRA) 7 x 0 El Nacional (EQU)

04/01/2008 – Santos (BRA) 7 x 0 San José (BOL)

02/03/2010 – Cruzeiro (BRA) 7 x 0 Real Potosi (BOL)

26/04/2018 – Cruzeiro (BRA) 7 x 0 Universidad de Chile (CHI)

7th – 07/04 / 1993- Flamengo (BRA) 8 x 2 Minervén (VEN)

10/03 / 1999- Corinthians (BRA) 8 x 2 Cerro Porteño (PAR)

05/20/1976 – Cruzeiro (BRA) 7 x 1 Alianza Lima (PER)

22/04 / 1983- Flamengo (BRA) 7 x 1 Blooming (BOL)

17/02 / 1971- Deportivo Italia (VEN) 0 x 6 Fluminense (BRA)

05/04/04 – Atlético Mineiro (BRA) 6 x 0 Cobreloa (CHI)

05/05 / 2005- Santos (BRA) 6 x 0 Bolivar (BOL)

12/05 / 2005- Santo André (BRA) 6 x 0 Deportivo Táchira (VEN)

05/03 / 2008- Fluminense (BRA) 6 x 0 Arsenal de Sarandí (ARG)

04/18/2012 – Corinthians (BRA) 6 x 0 Deportivo Táchira (VEN)

03/03 / 2000- Corinthians (BRA) 6 x 0 LDU Quito (EQU)

04/20/2016 – Corinthians (BRA) 6×0 Cobresal (CHI)

18th – 05/17/2018 – Deportivo Lara (VEN) 2 × 7 Corinthians (BRA)

21/02 / 1962- Santos (BRA) 6 x 1 Deportivo Municipal (La Paz / BOL)

11/04 / 1979- Guarani (BRA) 6 x 1 University Lima (PER)

10/07 / 1984- Grêmio (BRA) 6 x 1 Universidad Los Andes (VEN)

09/03 / 1994- Palmeiras (BRA) 6 x 1 Boca Juniors (ARG)

02/04 / 2003- Corinthians (BRA) 6 x 1 Fénix (Montevideo / URU)

16/03 / 2001- Cruzeiro (BRA) 6 x 1 Deportes Tolima (COL)

11/04/2019 – Flamengo 6×1 San José (BOL)

See too:

Find out where some reinforcements that did not work in Fluminense are going