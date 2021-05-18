the biggest Android redesign in years and all the news

Google has presented how the next version of its mobile operating system will be: Android 12. During Google I / O 2021, its conference for developers that is taking place these days, the company has revealed all the news of Android 12.

After the publication of the first previews last February, today the first beta of Android 12 arrives, a version closer to the final and that can now be installed on different devices.

These are all the changes announced by Google on Android 12, from a colorful new ‘Material You’ interface to changes to the Quick Settings panel, split screen enhancements, and important privacy updates.

‘Material You’: Android 12 arrives with a great interface change

The most striking novelty of Android 12 from the beginning is in the design changes. From the previous preview we could already have a preview of the changes in the interface, with greater customization in the icons, larger and more spaced elements and rounded edges.

Android 12 will allow extract the color of the wallpaper and adapt all the menus to their colors, from the notification bar to the volume controls or the widgets.

For the notification bubbles we have new animations and the transitions have been modified. Elements such as windows, widgets and menu bars incorporate aesthetic changes and changes are added in the dark mode, to be somewhat lighter. The quick access menu will include buttons dedicated to Google Pay and My Home control.

‘Material You’ is the evolution of ‘Material Design’ and it will hit the Google Pixels for the first time this fall, predictably with the arrival of the final version of Android 12. These are Google’s most ambitious design changes in years.

The ambient display or ‘Always On’ It is also updated with new transitions and new widget styles, adapted to the theme we have on. Another change is found in the gestures, where they have been simplified to move between applications with fewer slides and the new one-hand mode is added. From the lock button you can activate Google Assistant.

When it comes to playing, Android 12 adds one of the most classic options of the game modes: a floating bar with options.

With ‘App Pairs’, Android 12 will allow set two apps to always open together and share space and we don’t have to activate the split screen every time.

New Privacy Panel and 22% performance improvement for CPU

Google’s new operating system includes a Privacy Panel. A new menu where we can see when apps have accessed your camera, microphone, or device location.

Android 12 will show through indicators when the camera or microphone is being used and small switches to disable access. When we share the location, we can also choose to make the location “approximate” rather than “precise”.

Among the security improvements is the new ‘Private Compute Core’ Android, a space equivalent to partitions but specialized in storing sensitive data such as passwords or biometric data. This core will have a specific use for AI or functions such as ‘Now Playing’, responsibility of the hardware.

At the performance level, Google promises that Android 12 will consume 22% less CPU time access to the system and will reduce the use of important cores by the system by 15%.

As of Android 12, the mobile can serve as a digital key for cars

Another novelty announced by Google is that it will allow Android mobiles to be used as “digital key” for cars. If we have a device that has Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology. Thanks to this, we can open the car with the mobile as if it were with NFC.

This feature will initially be available on Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices running Android 12 from the end of the year. Regarding car manufacturers, Google announces that BMW will be the first to offer compatibility with this system, followed by brands like GM, Ford or Honda.

Audio enhancements and new image formats

With Android 12 a new transcoding layer is added that will allow the HEVC video format to be supported. The image format AV1 or AVIF It also takes center stage in this version, promising better compression and lower losses compared to JPG.

At the sound level it is added support for spatial audio, for the MPEG-H codec and for up to 24 audio channels.

What news have we been seeing in the previews

Throughout these months, several of the new features that will arrive with Android 12 have already been revealed. These are some of the functions that we have been testing:

Screenshot changes– In Android 12 there will be more tools to edit the captures and the preview can be hidden by sliding to one side.

Haptic sound effects in multimedia playback.

App blocking third parties when responding to a notification. Press the power button 5 times for the emergency call. Camera2 provider extensions. Native support for Quad Bayer sensors.

Option “Open by default” in web links.

On which devices can Android 12 be installed and when will the final version arrive

The planned schedule for Android 12 points to September as the month where the final version will arrive. After three versions for developers, today the first beta version arrives. During the months of June and July the next versions of the beta are expected to arrive.

To install the Android 12 beta we will need to have a compatible mobile, among which are the latest Google Pixel devices: Pixel 3 and 3 XL, Pixel 3a and 3a XL, Pixel 4 and 4 XL, Pixel 4a, 4a 5G and the Pixel 5.

In addition to Google devices, the Android 12 beta can be installed on some devices from ASUS, OnePlus, OPPO, realme, Sharp, Tecno, TCL, Vivo, Xiaomi and ZTE. Through the following link we can download the Android 12 OTA.

More information | Google