The big winners of the clay-grass transition

The shortest tour of the ATP circuit, the grass tour. Few tournaments are played on this surface, but when they arrive, there are many players who breathe a sigh of relief. The clay-grass transition is not easy, however, there are some players who are delighted with this change, and in this article we bring you several of those names. Everyone knows that the game on grass is much faster than on clay, so, with that preamble, here we go!

Felix Auger-Aliassime

The young Canadian did not have a good clay court tour, despite incorporating Toni Nadal to his team to give him a hand, especially in that facet. However, the conditions of the grass are great for its characteristics. His serve is much more damaging, and his shots, being flatter, are much more effective on this surface. The transition is doing great for him.

Denis Shapovalov

Another Canadian, a friend of Aliassime, who also smiles at the change from clay to grass. It is true that on clay he has also obtained good results throughout his career, but his style of play appreciates playing on grass. Very flat and very powerful shots on his part show it. ‘Shapo’ has an incredible ability to accelerate the ball, and that, on a surface as fast as grass, is lethal.

Matteo berrettini

It is true that the Italian adapts well to all surfaces and does not suffer especially playing on clay, but his way of playing is much more dangerous on grass. His tremendous serve is more effective and gives him more time to search for his right hand on his second shot. Come on, his two main weapons (serve and right) are enhanced on grass. The results you get on this surface is a great proof of that.

Ugo Humbert

Perhaps the player on this list who most appreciates the transition to grass. The Frenchman suffers a lot on clay, where his flat shots hardly hurt his rivals. In fact, this 2021 has a tremendously negative balance on clay (1-6). He only managed to win one match, curiously against a specialist on gravel, Marco Cecchinato. Now, on grass, quite the opposite, his balance is 6 wins and 1 loss, and the sensations he offers on the track are directly opposite.

Alex De Miñaur

The Australian is the last player on this list. De Miñaur has never finished finding good feelings on clay, despite his privileged physique. The grass tour has always been much better for him, and that is due to the style of his shots: very flat, with hardly any topspin. That, together with great mobility on this surface, makes him a very dangerous player to take into account.

Obviously, there are more cases, here we just wanted to give some of the clearer names. Do you dare to give us more names? We read you in the comments!