The big US chains recover and say goodbye to the mask

A customer drinks butterbeer in front of a Harry Potter store in New York on May 27, 2021, days after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo lifted all sanitary restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including the limited capacity and the use of masks indoors. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld / .)

The US economy is showing signs of recovery as the number of people vaccinated against Covid-19 increases. As of June 20, the United States had 317 million people immunized with at least one dose and almost 150 million with the full regimen, representing 45% of its population.

The economic recovery has not been long in coming and it is noticeable in the reservations of plane tickets to travel in the summer, in the increase in the sale of vacation homes and in the boom in cosmetics such as lipstick. Clothing sales and wedding reservations have also skyrocketed.

But the main indicator that normalcy could be around the corner is the change in policies in large commercial areas on the use of masks, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on May 13 that fully vaccinated people should not wear masks or keep social distancing indoors.

The chains that allow the entry of customers without masks are Aldi, Best Buy, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Costco, CVS, Dollar General, Home Depot, Kohl’s, Kroger, Lowe’s, Macy’s, McDonald’s, Meijer Office Depot, OfficeMax, Publix, Sam’s Club, Sprouts, Starbucks, Target, Trader, Joe’s, Walgreens and Walmart.

Others have been a little more cautious, such as Apple, which took almost a month to relax the measure, although employees will no longer require customers with their faces uncovered to show vaccination certificates to visit their stores.

Exceptions to the new rules

But fourteen state laws still require the use of masks for those who do not yet have two doses of the vaccine, and businesses will have to respect those local restrictions.

Vaccinated Californians can go without a mask since June 15. But adults who have refused to be immunized have to work, shop or walk through any public place with their faces covered. While the entire population over 2 years old will have to wear their mask to go to school, health centers, correctional facilities, emergency centers and shelters for the elderly and those who have a place to live.

The health authorities of Puerto Rico require the use of masks in any closed public place, but they will not ask to be vaccinated to take off the mask in the open air, although they recommend that unvaccinated people cover themselves to avoid contagion.

(Photo by JIM WATSON / .) (Photo by JIM WATSON / . via .)

Department stores must adhere to regional restrictions for enclosed spaces in Connecticut, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Washington, and West Virginia.

The good news is that by regaining freedom of movement, Americans have also reactivated their wallets. The downside is that they have boosted prices and clogged global supply chains.

“We’ve had this huge economy kick in from its lowest point a year ago and it’s rebounding like a rocket,” George Calhoun, a professor at New Jersey’s Stevens Institute of Technology, told CTV National News.

Booming demand has increased the costs of all products, from food to furniture. And big firms like Starbucks they have reported having trouble importing the basic ingredients on their menu. About the masks, the coffee shop chain said that I would work under an honor system, which is based on taking the word that customers come in without masks and without showing proof that they are vaccinated.

In Spain, the mask will no longer be mandatory when traveling through the streets or parks as of Saturday, June 26, while France follows closely and lifted the mandatory curfew on Sunday, June 20.

The Spanish labor market absorbed almost 300,000 workers in May, while face-to-face consumption with Spanish credit cards grew by 12% in May compared to pre-crisis levels and in the first week of June, the advance remained at the 11%, according to CaixaBank records

The Nordic countries never forced their inhabitants to wear masks outdoors, but Denmark will not require their use in supermarkets, shops and shopping centers either. Masks will only be required to use public transportation until September 1. Experts expect the Danish economy to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2022.

The pandemic at its peak in Latam

In Latin America, the regulations on masks vary from country to country. Mexico has never demanded them, Costa Rica only asks for them in closed places. In Guatemala, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Venezuela, El Salvador, Bolivia and Colombia the mask is mandatory in any public place.

But The rapid commercial awakening of the United States will not happen for the moment in Latin America because health authorities are far from controlling the pandemic.

In Paraguay, Suriname, Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia, Brazil, Peru and Chile “a silent catastrophe” has developed, whose current figures are eight times more deadly than those of the Indian territory, according to the publication Infobae.

He ensures that in Paraguay an average of 17.7 deaths per million inhabitants has been registered in the last seven days, while the rate in India is 2.11.

With 1.1 million new cases of coronavirus, Latin America is far from raising its head. “Nine of the ten countries with the most recent deaths in proportion to their population are in Latin America, where vaccination campaigns are slow and chaotic ”.

The newspaper El País said that the region is going through its biggest crisis in 120 years. Only Chile will be able to fully recover the pre-pandemic levels in 2021.

