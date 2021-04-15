The big US banks release reserves in the face of improvement and skyrocket their profits

New York, Apr 14 (EFE) .- The big banks of the United States, led by JPMorgan Chase, continued to release the reserves against defaults that it accumulated to face the covid-19 pandemic before the progress of the economic recovery in the first quarter of 2021, which has multiplied the benefits.

JPMorgan, the largest bank in the country by assets, disclosed this Wednesday that between January and March it obtained a profit of 14,300 million dollars (399% more compared to the same section of 2020) with income of 33,119 million dollars (14% more) driven by investment banking and “trading” (brokerage).

The key to this strong improvement in results was a release of reserves against defaults amounting to 5,200 million, the second consecutive quarter that looses ballast, which has left an “appropriate and prudent” amount of 26,000 million, according to its CEO, Jamie Dimon.

The veteran executive considered the accounts a reflection of a “rapidly improving economy” and said consumer spending on his banking business has returned to pre-COVID pandemic levels, but loan demand continues to experience ” difficulties”.

Among its divisions, investment banking had a prominent place since it increased its income by 46%, to 14,605 ​​million, thanks to the collection of commissions in banking operations and the rise in the stock market.

Dimon also predicted an economic “boom” with “years of growth” if government programs, fiscal stimulus and infrastructure, “are spent sensibly and efficiently” so that their benefits are distributed and the risks of inflation and a excessive debt.

GOLDMAN SACHS, ON RECORD

Goldman Sachs, the entity of the large US bank with the most exposure to Wall Street, obtained a profit in the first quarter of 6.836 million dollars (464% more compared to the same section of 2020) with revenues of 17,704 million dollars, more than double (102%), reaping record results.

Read more

Although this firm released reserves against defaults, it was a small amount of 70 million that leaves an amount in this concept of 4.240 million, considerably less than that of other banks with more dependence on loans and credits.

The contribution to the quarterly earnings of its Global Markets division stood out, growing 46%, to 7,580 million, due to the good performance in the equity and fixed income markets; and investment banking, which shot up 73%, to 3,770 million.

Goldman received a boost from the commissions charged by the operations of the “blank check companies” or SPAC (“special purpose acquisition company”), which are being used as an alternative method of going public and have achieved a collection never seen during this quarter, according to experts.

WELLS FARGO EXCEEDS EXPECTATIONS

Wells Fargo, which operates under growth restrictions due to the scandal of its sales practices and faced the pandemic in a worse position than its rivals, beat expectations with a quarterly profit of $ 4.742 billion (an increase of 626%) on revenue of 18,063 million (around 2% more).

The firm released nearly $ 1.6 billion from its loan loss reserves as the US economy improved, an optimistic approach after hedging itself by writing down provisions last year to the point where it posted losses for the first time in a decade in the second quarter of 2020. .

According to the bank’s CEO, Charlie Scharf, defaults are at historically low levels, but low interest rates and weak demand for loans affected the banking business this quarter.

The three companies today kicked off the earnings season and surpassed experts’ expectations, sending Wells Fargo (5.4%) and Goldman Sachs (4.41%) skyrocketing, although JPMorgan did not have a great deal. reception (-0.60%), according to mid-session data.

Tomorrow the results of Bank of America and Citigroup are expected, and on Friday those of Morgan Stanley, which will complete the panorama of the sector.

The three leading companies of the day have appreciated on the stock market since the beginning of the year, especially Wells Fargo, which has grown by 40%, followed by Goldman Sachs, almost 30%, and JPMorgan, 20%.

(c) EFE Agency