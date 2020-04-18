Yesterday we informed you that the International Tennis Federation (ITF), had held a meeting with the ATP, WTA and the organization of the Grand Slams to carry out a generalized project to financially help tennis players with more difficulties to remain within the circuit, since without having income in terms of tournaments, they have to face numerous payments such as coaches, technical team, tennis clubs, … This meeting had been claimed in recent weeks and finally the first step was taken yesterday.

Dirk Hordorf, Vice President of the German Tennis Federation commented that there was some possibility that the top 100 players would be willing to assist in this process. Well, this morning we woke up with the news that this will come true. Novak Djokovic, The player council president has proposed that the top 100 players on the circuit contribute between $ 5,000 to $ 30,000 each to help the most disadvantaged tennis players. If you add to this the help from other organizations, it could reach four million.

Djokovic, president of player council, reportedly proposing top 100 players contribute $ 5000 to 30,000 each on a sliding scale to player relief fund for those lower ranked. With Slams & ATP contributions, could bring full package to over $ 4 million. Fine gesture by players https://t.co/trC4sjYADx – Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) April 17, 2020

According to various information, the top five tennis players in the ATP ranking would contribute $ 30,000 (Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Roger Federer and Daniil Medvedev), from the sixth to the tenth they would contribute $ 20,000 (Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Matteo Berrettini, Gael Monfils and David Goffin), from eleventh to twentieth about $ 15,000, from 21 to 50 would contribute about 10,000, while from 51 to 100 about $ 5,000.

Novak Djokovic reported this decision through WhatsApp chat with the rest of the top 100 tennis players and with whom they are continuously in conversation. In addition to this topic, the great rackets of the moment spoke of current tennis, currently stopped by the coronavirus pandemic. Everything indicates that it will be very difficult for tennis to return to normal this season. Time will tell.

