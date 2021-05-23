The “Big Three” was felt in the Nets’ first playoff win

05/23/2021 at 10:50 AM CEST

EFE

Although the class of the “Big Three” was made to wait, their prominence allowed the Brooklyn Nets to beat the Boston Celtics 104-93 this Saturday in the first game of the first-round series of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Although they did not have the brightest start, on the contrary they gave a poor image, little by little they found the rhythm of the game and the forward Kevin Durant he finished with a double-double of 32 points and 12 rebounds that put him in front of the Nets’ winning attack.

The base Kyrie irving was charged with scoring another 29 points and guard James Harden flirted with a triple-double after scoring 21 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, in what was just the ninth appearance of the three together with the Nets.

All three combined to go 0-11 on shooting from outside the perimeter in the first half, but returned to the Barclays Center court to start the third period on an 18-4 streak that gave the Nets the lead in the scoreboard and they never lost it again.

Durant, Irving Y Harden scored 28 of the Nets’ 31 points in the third period, and the forward Joe harris, who made Brooklyn’s only triple in the first half, scored another for the other points from the Brooklyn team, which finished the league with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference.

The Nets’ star forward edged out former San Antonio Spurs baseman, the Frenchman Tony parker (4,045) points, in ninth place on the list of best scorers in the playoffs, reaching 4,075 points.

Harris scored 10 points for the Nets, who announced an official attendance of 14,391 fans, which they also hope to have for the second game of the series to be played next Tuesday.

Power forward Jayson tatum he scored 22 points, but made just 6 of 20 shots from the field and failed to reach his 50-point effort in the entry tournament when Boston beat the Washington Wizards to earn seventh place in the playoff bracket.

The pivot Robert Williams III, which had been a doubt until before the game, had 11 points, nine rebounds and nine blocks as the best in the Celtics’ inside game, who missed the loss of the All-Star guard Jaylen brown.

The escort Marcus Smart scored 17 points, but the starting point guard Kemba walkerIn his line of failing in the decisive games, he reached 15 points, but with just five baskets in 16 shots from the field.

In the end the defeat was not greater because the stars of the Nets confirmed that they have spent little time together on the field and Brooklyn also started with Harris and the power forward. Blake griffin, in what was the first line-up that the five players were together at the start of the game.

Brooklyn’s starting lineup was the thirty-ninth different of the season, having set a franchise record during the regular season.

The lack of understanding between everyone was evident, especially for the “Big 3” after seeing how Durant, Harden and Irving They started with a combination of 5 baskets of 20 shots from the field in the first quarter and the Nets missed all nine 3-point attempts in the period. Boston opened a 20-32 lead early in the second.

Harris he finally hit a 3-pointer with 2:18 left and Boston put up a 47-53 lead by going into halftime.

Things changed quickly after halftime. Harden made a triple after four points followed by Durant and after two other Celtics baskets, Irving, Durant Y Harden They responded with a triple each that opened the 18-4 streak and the decisive 65-57 run.

Irving Y Durant they combined for the final streak in the fourth quarter, which this time was 12-2 that extended a three-point lead to 94-81 with a final basket from the Nets’ star point guard.

The controversial point guard for the Brooklyn team, who spent two seasons with the Celtics, wore green sneakers.

The Nets have won eight straight playoff games against the Celtics and are 9-2, with a six-game win in the 2002 Eastern Conference finals and a sweep in the 2003 Eastern semifinals.

It’s the Nets ‘highest winning percentage and the Celtics’ lowest against an opponent in the postseason.

The trainers Brad Stevens, Celtics, Canadian rookie Steve Nash of the Nets, led teams without masks, now allowed to be fully vaccinated.

Stevens He said it helped that players were able to see his mouth again, because with the larger crowds now in the arenas, it would be more difficult to hear his instructions.