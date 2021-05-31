The ‘big-three’ reigns in the midst of shame

The public returns to the stadiums and what should be a constant stream of good news is turning into a string of embarrassing headlines. In the series between the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks, a fan was sent off for spitting on Trae Young. In the Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers, it was a “pop” to Russell Westbrook that caused the penalty. And, in the Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies, three others were removed from the pavilion after insulting, in a racist way, JA Morant. One after another, the actions have been happening. Each one more dire than the last. And the worst thing is that it does not seem that the situation is going to stop. This morning, a full Garden, without any restriction or limitation due to the coronavirus, awaited what could be a real party. The Celtics, driven by their latest win in the series, came hoping to tie it and thereby demonstrate the human side of the almighty Nets. Everything was cut short, sporting and extra-sporting speaking. With a 126 to 141 final without palliative and with a ‘bottle’ to Kyrie Irving, who did not get to touch him, but which adds one more episode to the sad initial list.

“The fans have to grow up at once. I know that being home for a year and a half with the pandemic has made a lot of people nervous and stressed, you must realize: these men are human. We are not animals. No we are in the circus, “declared Durant after the game. Kyrie, for his part, attributed the situation to “underlying racism (which he had denounced a few days ago), which leads to treating people as if they were in a human zoo.” The tension was palpable from the beginning, with boos and insults dedicated to an Irving who, in addition, went to the center of the track to step, vehemently and in a premeditated way, the logo of the franchise. For the relationship between the Nets point guard and Boston fans, the series was an explosive combo that, in the end, has exploded in the worst possible way. Following the incident, the broadcast, in the first instance, showed Irving and his teammate Tyler Johnson looking toward the stands, pointing out the culprit. Later, he was arrested, dressed in a Kevin Garentt shirt (which he does not honor), and will be banned from entering the pavilion for life.

Amid the shame, the big-three reigned like never before. With the most indefensible version of Kevin Durant, who added 42 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists; a Harden who took his role as the purest organizer to the limit, with 18 assists, in addition to another 23 goals and 5 saves; and an extra-motivated Kyrie, wanting to be the protagonist and retaliating for his previous performances, weaker than those of his trident teammates (16 points on 6 of 17 hits in Friday’s loss). Crossovers, great pick and roll game, acceleration, braking and a complete repertoire for the point guard, who also wanted to leave a message in what could be the last game of the tie at the Garden. With all this, the initial illusion was fleeting for the locals. They resisted in the first quarter (34-33), for more cruelty later, but were overwhelmed in a second set monopolized by those from Brooklyn. They dominated on the inside (42 points in the painting by 35) and on the outside and with success rates that seem like science fiction: 59.3% from the triple and 57.8% in field shots. In sum, 104 points for the big-three (only 22 less than Boston’s totals) that lead to a joint-scoring playoff record for three teammates., established precisely by John Havlicek, Jo Jo White and Dave Cowens of Boston in 1973 and equaled in 1986 by Dominique Wilkins, Randy Whitman and Spud Webb.

If for the Celtics heroism was already manual, before the game came the most difficult yet. Kemba Walker and Robert Williams III were unavailable. For Jayson Tatum, a clear message: make the impossible possible again. And he tried. He did not reach 50 points in the play-in against Washington or the third game of the series, but he stayed in about 40 that, despite the defeat, load the future of Boston with arguments. Surely more tainted than he really is, because of all the setbacks of the season, and driven by the need to achieve glory after staying so many times in a row at his doorstep. Marcus Smart, who stepped out to defend the image of the rest of his fans, “a bad seed does not mean that all the fruit is poisoned”, accompanied in the impulse, with a remarkable 16 + 6 + 9, but also insufficient. Like the other 16 points by Fournier or the 12 by Payton Pritchard. Countering the big-three requires more and, with the 3 to 1, it seems difficult that it can arrive, no matter how touched the green pride has been; but this is the NBA. Tuesday, extra life or final fall.