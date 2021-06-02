The ‘big-three’ does not forgive and meets Antetokounmpo

Up to this point. Boston Celtics managed, with a Jayson Tatum of the time, to force a fifth game that has determined its end in these playoffs. After four seasons, Brad Stevens’ men will not make an appearance in the Eastern Conference semifinals. After six, however, the Brooklyn Nets return to them. They were obliged to do so. With the arrival of James Harden and the formation of the ‘big-three’, one of the greatest accumulations of talent in recent times, they cannot conceive of anything other than the ring. Today, precisely, La Barba has signed the chorus in a trio that always sounds like rock & roll, but that usually takes turns in solos. 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for a total performance, for the first Nets player with a triple-double in the finals since Jason Kidd in 2007. Now, on that trip to the ring, in that chase that, surely, they undertake with the pressure of the top seed, they will be seen with the Milwaukee Bucks, the only franchise that has closed its series with a 4-0, a team that has been on the path of glory for three seasons.

Need for triumph on both sides and star carats on the track. The new trident of the apocalypse will be waiting for another of the same recent formation, although more underdog. Jrue Holiday has teamed up with Khriss Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo with the clear purpose of breaking that glass ceiling. which, on this occasion, will dictate the future of Mike Budenholzer. Much at stake and I play to bore. Giannis, who has escaped more than alive from the Miami cage, along with Brook López who has been training for it, will put Brooklyn’s inside game to the test in what appears his Achilles tendon; in Milwaukee, they will have to manage for the offensive torrent, points and imagination. In many minds it is an early conference final; in all, a true basketball bomb that can explode in countless ways, and almost all good ones.

There was green pride, yes, with a score that refused to break until the last quarter. And he did it with three triples: one from Irving, one from Harden and another from Durant (100-89). This is what they have come for. Those of Boston do not give up in any way, they have never done it and history does not allow it, that of the most successful team in the NBA (along with the Lakers) and that of countless legends who, one more year, will have to wait to see continuity in his legacy. A ring in the last 35 years put the franchise, once again, before the mirror of its eternity, one that sees in the Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and company the perfect opportunity to extend; worse that it will be postponed again. From very early on, it did not seem like the year to leave the money in the betting houses, and it has not been. As for everyone, injuries came everywhere, which prevented, for much of the season, from seeing a presumably starting five. Not even in the playoffs they have had it, with the fall of Brown and, in the last two games, of Robert Williams III and Kemba Walker. Today, Tatum was aching in his knee. He left the track momentarily, but came back and fought to the end: it was the illusion, and he did not want to deny it to his fans. They have persecuted them to the end and, at that very point, they have abandoned the Nets, who, also as an anomaly, already enjoy, night after night, their annihilation machine.

Historic harden and trident on full blast

If in the fourth game the ‘big-three’ jointly signed 104 points to inscribe their name in history, today they have been 83. Not at the level of eternity, but at a height enough to fly above almost anyone currently. And that’s what it’s all about. Harden was joined by 25 points from Kyrie Irving and 24 from Kevin Durant. Again, in all cases, with percentages to write the script for the next edition of Space Jam. 58.8% for James on field goals, 64.3% for Irving and 66.7% on the triple for Kevin. After everything that happened in the last game, the last one assured that he did not want to return to Boston. And he has made good on his threat. Also, cruelly. Letting the Celtics dream of a draw that, at times, seemed close to reality. From the end of the first quarter, the Brooklyn team did not lose the advantage on the scoreboard, but they saw how, on several occasions, they stayed at just over four points. Without going any further, the visitors prevailed in the third quarter (27-28) and, after four points in a row from Tatum, culminated with a step-back, they left the electronic in a dangerous 86-79.