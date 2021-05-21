the big surprise of the IPS 4K

With an increasingly wide and varied catalog of monitors, it is not surprising that many times we do not know what type of screen to choose.

However, models like the new LG UltraGear 27GN950-B without a doubt they make the decision a little easier, with a complete gaming monitor, with outstanding quality and performance ranging from its impressive 4K IPS panel, the first on the market; its impressive update and response rates; its wide range of color, contrast and brightness; and of course, its RGB lighting.

Specifications LG UltraGear 27GN950-B

Screen

27-inch NanoIPS Anti-Glare Panel

Resolution

4K: 3840 × 2160 pixels and HDR10

Update frequency

144Hz (160Hz overclocked)

Response time

1ms (GtG)

Typical contrast

1000: 1

Brightness

400cd / m²

Colour

DCI-P3 98%

Technologies

NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, VESA DisplayHDR 600

Viewing angles

178º / 178º

Connectivity

2x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 2x USB-A 3.0, 3.5mm jack

Dimensions

609.2 x 352.9 x 53.7 mm (609.2 x 460.6 / 570.6 x 291.2 mm with stand)

Weight

5.7 kg (7.7 kg with stand)

.

Starting with its design, we find a monitor clearly geared towards gaming, with a metallic stand in shades of black and red and angled finishes. In addition, on the back, around the point of contact of the support with the screen, we can find a complete circle adorned with RGB LED lighting and a small grid ornament that will reveal another touch of red hue.

A lighting that will have the customization of Sphere Lighting 2.0 and Sound Sync, which will allow us not only to change the colors of it, but to create rhythmic effects in line with the sounds of our computer and games, creating a feeling of greater immersion.

In addition, this support has a really simple and easy-to-install mounting system, completely eliminating the need for screws with the use of a flange system that we can handle with a single finger, maintaining an equally robust grip and stability. In fact, in addition to the classic height and tilt adjustments, we will have the ability to rotate the monitor up to 180º, being able to use it horizontally and vertically.







LG UltraGear is a premium series that promises to serve all modes of use at a high level. The latest model presented, the 27GN950-B, mounts a 27-inch IPS panel with native 4K UHD resolution (3,840 x 2,160 pixels). The big news is that it is the first monitor with this panel capable of offering a GTC (gray to gray) response time of 1 millisecond. It is one of the critical parameters for gaming and the lowest true value the industry currently offers.

Although it is undoubtedly a monitor oriented to the gaming world. And it is that we will have some especially interesting parameters for players, with an update frequency of 144 Hz, capable of reaching 160Hz under its overclock mode, outstanding values ​​given that it is a nano IPS panel with 4K resolution.

In addition, this monitor is certified for NVIDIA’s G-SYNC image synchronization technology, the most advanced according to NVIDIA, but a proprietary technology that requires a dedicated graphics from the same company, includes a hardware chip and raises the final sale price .

Otherwise, LG offers some of the best IPS panels on the market, so we expect good image quality and color representation (supports 98% of the DCI-P3 gamut), brightness (400 nits), contrast, viewing angles, VESA DisplayHDR 600 support and of course a 4K resolution that is a joy in games and in any type of task, although it will require a high-end graphics to move so many pixels and so fast.

In the case of a screen specifically designed for the gamer public, in the face of performance tests we wanted to test this monitor with both PC and console games, looking above all to see the capabilities of its 4K resolution, refresh rate and response time.

To do this, we conducted some tests with titles of various genres, ranging from frenzied first-person shooters like Fortnite, to some realistic simulation titles like F1 2021; in addition to other areas such as 4K movie playback, video editing, and general use for day to day, from work tasks to leisure.

In general, with all the truth is that the results are undoubtedly impressive, with really sharp and vivid color rendering, and a perceptible jump compared to other screens of lower resolutions. Specifically, the LG UltraGear 27GN950-B has a brightness of 400 cd / m² and a contrast ratio of 1000: 1, in addition to a 98% DCI-P3 color gamut. Really outstanding values ​​that, if they were not enough, will have the backing and support of both NVIDIA G-Sync technologies, AMD FreeSync Premium, in addition to the certificate VESA DisplayHDR 600.

Thus, highlighting its high refresh rate, only limited to 4K @ 60Hz under the use of the HDMI cable, yes, under a really remarkable stability.

Continuing with this section, the LG UltraGear 27GN950-B will have a wide connectivity section, with two HDMI 2.0 sockets and a DisplayPort 1.4 port, accompanied by two auxiliary USB ports and a 3.5 mm jack audio output to connect headphones. or speaker systems. And it is that despite its good thickness, it does not stop emphasizing that this monitor does not have any type of integrated speakers, limiting ourselves to the use of peripherals.

Overall, the LG UltraGear 27GN950-B comes in as an off-road gaming monitor, and one of the most interesting options for the new generation, with an outstanding performance that will not be limited to games, but will also appeal to lovers of high-quality multimedia content. As the only downside, although very well reciprocated, it should be noted that it is not a suitable accessory for all pockets.

Currently we can get this monitor from 899 euros, available for purchase through the brand’s official website, as well as from some local distributors such as PcComponentes.

Final assessment

Build quality9

Installation and configuration9