The big surprise of Atlanta Hawks against the Philadelphia 76ers

06/08/2021 at 09:39 CEST

Sometimes the NBA holds quite interesting surprises for us. The Philadelphia 76ers They are the favorites to make the move to the final of the conference. However, the Atlanta Hawks surprised the Philadelphia team by beating them by a slight 124-128 lead. Led with an iron hand by Tobías Harris, the team was able to win.

And the thing is that the Hawks got absolutely everything. Proof of this is that between Harris he was able to fit up to 36 points, with a constant of 10 rebounds and 3 assists. This speaks very well of the forward, who excelled but well in his game against the Philadelphia.

The 76ers star was Danny green, who closely followed Harris’s trail by conceding 30 points but with much less solidity in rebounds (2) and assists (2).

This does not mean anything, since the Philadelphia are still favorites. After all, seven games are still seven games, and this is only the first of many minutes that will have to pass until one of the teams wins the final victory. However, starting by winning always infuses teams with a lot of morale, especially if they are not the favorites.