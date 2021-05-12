The big question, are SUVs really safer? | Motor

It has traditionally been thought that SUVs or SUVs were safer than conventional saloons or compact cars, being a marketing tool.

First, a car with a gravity center high and a large mass can be more difficult to drive in difficult situations. The great inertias can play a trick on us, and where a saloon would avoid an obstacle without major problems, an SUV could get you into a mess. It is true that the dynamism of the SUV has improved remarkably, and the great stability of the same is remarkable, but the physics is the physics.

In the same way, an SUV is dangerous for other drivers. And, according to a study carried out by the Institute of Road Safety Insurers, or IIHS, if an SUV hits a saloon or compact, the driver of the smallest vehicle has a high probability of ending up with serious injuries. The weight, mass and height of vehicles are decisive factors, according to road safety experts.

This is defined as “Vehicle incompatibility”, And although this point has been improved over the years, there are still cars, such as pick-ups, that maintain this “incompatibility”. from “Circula Seguro” (an initiative of the Michelin Foundation and Mapfre), they also reported this problem, as the increase in SUVs on our roads was beginning to be a problem in accidents with utility vehicles, for example.

The false sense of security it has been maintained over time, and today it lasts. But in reality, what makes them safe is the manufacturers’ work on passive and active safety with an astonishing array of driver assistance systems.

